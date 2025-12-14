Erika Kirk Addresses Contentious Marriage Comments: 'There’s Nothing Wrong With Being a Mother'

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk addressed her contentious comments she recently made about women not wanting to get married, as well as being stay-at-home moms. The widow of slain conservative pundit Charlie Kirk, 37, clarified her statements that caused some flack among others on a CBS News town hall on December 13.

Erika Kirk Discussed Her Statements About Getting Married

One of Erika Kirk's core messages has been that women should prioritize marriage and having children—over pursuing career growth. Yet, she is now doing both: raising two young children, while serving as CEO of Turning Point USA. How does she square the two?



Erika Kirk discussed marriage and parenting in a town hall interview.

“I didn’t ask for this. It’s, obviously, a blessing,” Erika said. “I view it as a blessing [and] a duty to my husband, but I was very happy being a stay-at-home mom. There’s nothing wrong with being a mother.” “There’s actually [no] more beautiful and emotional and powerful ‘job title’ if you will [than] being a mother,” Erika continued. “For me, I experienced what it was like living in New York and experiencing that ‘boss babe’ culture. When I met Charlie and we had our babies, I was in it. That was all hands on deck. I would take that world in a heartbeat.”

Charlie Kirk Died in September After Being Shot

Charlie Kirk died in September after being shot.

Her husband died in September at the age of 31 after being shot during a debate event at Utah Valley University. They shared a daughter and a son, whose names have not been disclosed. Erika caused controversy earlier this month when she stated that women were delaying tying the knot by focusing on having successful careers. She claimed that this ultimately led to more people needing the government to help them out.

Erika and Charlie Kirk welcomed a daughter and a son together.

“What I don’t want to happen is women young women in the city look to the government as a solution to put off having a family or a marriage,” Erika noted during The New York Times’ 2025 DealBook Summit. "You’re relying on the government to support you instead of being united with the husband, where you can support yourself and your husband can support and you can guys all combine together," she said.

Erika Kirk's Tips on Finding a 'Blessed' Husband

'There's nothing wrong with being a mother,' Erika Kirk said.