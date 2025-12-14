or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Erika Kirk
OK LogoPolitics

Erika Kirk Addresses Contentious Marriage Comments: 'There’s Nothing Wrong With Being a Mother'

image of Erika Kirk addressed her contentious comments she made about young women not wanting to get married.
Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram

Erika Kirk addressed her contentious comments she recently made about women not wanting to get married, as well as being stay-at-home moms.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 14 2025, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk addressed her contentious comments she recently made about women not wanting to get married, as well as being stay-at-home moms.

The widow of slain conservative pundit Charlie Kirk, 37, clarified her statements that caused some flack among others on a CBS News town hall on December 13.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Discussed Her Statements About Getting Married

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @CBSNews.X

Erika Kirk discussed marriage and parenting in a town hall interview.

“I didn’t ask for this. It’s, obviously, a blessing,” Erika said. “I view it as a blessing [and] a duty to my husband, but I was very happy being a stay-at-home mom. There’s nothing wrong with being a mother.”

“There’s actually [no] more beautiful and emotional and powerful ‘job title’ if you will [than] being a mother,” Erika continued. “For me, I experienced what it was like living in New York and experiencing that ‘boss babe’ culture. When I met Charlie and we had our babies, I was in it. That was all hands on deck. I would take that world in a heartbeat.”

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk Died in September After Being Shot

image of Charlie Kirk died in September after being shot.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Charlie Kirk died in September after being shot.

Her husband died in September at the age of 31 after being shot during a debate event at Utah Valley University. They shared a daughter and a son, whose names have not been disclosed.

Erika caused controversy earlier this month when she stated that women were delaying tying the knot by focusing on having successful careers. She claimed that this ultimately led to more people needing the government to help them out.

MORE ON:
Erika Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Erika and Charlie Kirk welcomed a daughter and a son together.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika and Charlie Kirk welcomed a daughter and a son together.

“What I don’t want to happen is women young women in the city look to the government as a solution to put off having a family or a marriage,” Erika noted during The New York Times’ 2025 DealBook Summit.

"You’re relying on the government to support you instead of being united with the husband, where you can support yourself and your husband can support and you can guys all combine together," she said.

Erika Kirk's Tips on Finding a 'Blessed' Husband

image of 'There’s nothing wrong with being a mother,' Erika Kirk said.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

'There’s nothing wrong with being a mother,' Erika Kirk said.

Elsewhere in her town hall talk, she gave young people some tips on how to attract a future partner.

“If you’re expecting to marry someone that I was blessed with, like a Charlie, you have to be the type of woman that will attract a Charlie,” she advised. “Are you going to church, are you going to Bible study? Did you tell your pastor that you were ready for the Lord to bring into your life the man that you’ve been praying for? You yourself need to be prepared for that man.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.