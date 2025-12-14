Erika Kirk Addresses Contentious Marriage Comments: 'There’s Nothing Wrong With Being a Mother'
Dec. 14 2025, Published 1:58 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk addressed her contentious comments she recently made about women not wanting to get married, as well as being stay-at-home moms.
The widow of slain conservative pundit Charlie Kirk, 37, clarified her statements that caused some flack among others on a CBS News town hall on December 13.
Erika Kirk Discussed Her Statements About Getting Married
“I didn’t ask for this. It’s, obviously, a blessing,” Erika said. “I view it as a blessing [and] a duty to my husband, but I was very happy being a stay-at-home mom. There’s nothing wrong with being a mother.”
“There’s actually [no] more beautiful and emotional and powerful ‘job title’ if you will [than] being a mother,” Erika continued. “For me, I experienced what it was like living in New York and experiencing that ‘boss babe’ culture. When I met Charlie and we had our babies, I was in it. That was all hands on deck. I would take that world in a heartbeat.”
Charlie Kirk Died in September After Being Shot
Her husband died in September at the age of 31 after being shot during a debate event at Utah Valley University. They shared a daughter and a son, whose names have not been disclosed.
Erika caused controversy earlier this month when she stated that women were delaying tying the knot by focusing on having successful careers. She claimed that this ultimately led to more people needing the government to help them out.
“What I don’t want to happen is women young women in the city look to the government as a solution to put off having a family or a marriage,” Erika noted during The New York Times’ 2025 DealBook Summit.
"You’re relying on the government to support you instead of being united with the husband, where you can support yourself and your husband can support and you can guys all combine together," she said.
Erika Kirk's Tips on Finding a 'Blessed' Husband
Elsewhere in her town hall talk, she gave young people some tips on how to attract a future partner.
“If you’re expecting to marry someone that I was blessed with, like a Charlie, you have to be the type of woman that will attract a Charlie,” she advised. “Are you going to church, are you going to Bible study? Did you tell your pastor that you were ready for the Lord to bring into your life the man that you’ve been praying for? You yourself need to be prepared for that man.”