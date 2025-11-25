'Hypocrite' Erika Kirk Slammed for 'Pressuring' Young Women to Not 'Put Off' Having Kids: 'It's Cruel'

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk is under fire after advising women to have kids young — even suggesting females wait to get a degree or leave their careers on hold. The 37-year-old widow of late political activist Charlie Kirk faced backlash after making an appearance at the final stop of Megyn Kelly's live podcast tour, where Erika admitted she "prayed to God" she was pregnant after her husband was murdered and specifically encouraged "young women" not to "put off" having children. "When I see young couples, I tell them, 'Please, don't put it off.' Especially if you're a young woman. Don't put it off, you can always have a career, you can always, you know, go back to work. You can never just go back to having children," Erika declared.

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Erika Kirk 'prayed' she was pregnant after her husband, Charlie, was murdered.

"They grow so fast and so quickly, but I just, I was praying. Both of us were. We were just excited to just expand our family," Erika expressed of her and Charlie, who wanted four kids but only welcomed a daughter, 3, and son, 1, before he died. Her comments were met with criticism, as many individuals felt Erika's remarks were insensitive considering it's not always easy for young couples to simply decide to have kids without a steady financial situation, home or other resources necessary to give a child a deserving life.

Erika Kirk Criticized After Telling Women to Put Their Careers on Hold

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Erika Kirk was slammed for advising 'young women' to not 'put off' having kids.

One social media user claimed Erika's advice was a "gross display of political and social incompetence," noting: "She speaks from a place of mindlessness. It is cruel to bring children into homes that cannot afford them. She can encourage Americans to be good parents, but it's not realistic to pressure people to be parents." The recently appointed Turning Point USA CEO was also deemed a "hypocrite" for preaching a different path than she followed herself.

Erika Kirk Labeled a 'Hypocrite' After Advising Women to Have Kids Young

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Erika Kirk welcomed two kids with her husband, Charlie, before he was killed.

"Erika Kirk is so f------ disingenuous for a lot of reasons, but especially for telling young women they can 'always go back to work, or having a career, but don't put off having kids.' She had her first baby when she was in her mid-30s after getting an advanced degree!!" a critic slammed of the grieving widow — who tied the knot with Charlie in 2021, when she was 32 and he was 27. The conservative figure's latest interview also sparked backlash surrounding her grieving process as a whole, as skeptics have raised eye brows about how quickly she returned to public life in the days and months after Charlie was shot dead on September 10.

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk's grieving process has been questioned by critics.