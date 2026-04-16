Erika Kirk Controversy Erupts as High School Students Express Safety Concerns Ahead of Her Upcoming Visit: 'She's Too Extremist'
April 16 2026, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
Students in Phoenix, Ariz., are not excited about Erika Kirk's visiting their high school.
According to a local news outlet, the conservative personality's scheduled speaking appearance at Pinnacle High School next Friday, April 24, is stirring controversy, with some students and parents concerned about safety.
"I don’t know why she’s coming here, to be honest," senior Francisco Sanchez told 12 News Phoenix on Tuesday, April 14. "I think the topics that she talks about are too extremist for a school. I think there are better representatives we can have."
Some students even said they "might skip school that day due to safety concerns," the outlet reported.
Charlie Kirk's widow, who took over as CEO of her late husband's Turning Point USA (TPUSA) nonprofit after his assassination last fall, notably pulled out of event on Tuesday.
Erika was supposed to appear alongside Vice President J.D. Vance at the University of Georgia, but withdrew after receiving "some very serious threats."
'She Brings Division With Her'
School officials notified parents Tuesday that security would be increased on campus during the event, but the update did little to quell their fears.
"It’s not just your average citizen coming over to speak to the club. She brings politics with her, she brings division with her, just because everybody in America is divided," Bobbe Noland, a parent of a Pinnacle student, told the Arizona Republic.
In a letter to parents, the school district said her talk is an opportunity for her to "share her personal journey and life experiences" with members of the school’s Club America chapter, a TPUSA-affiliated organization.
- J.D. Vance Slams People Who Are Criticizing Erika Kirk for Not Mourning Late Husband Charlie: 'Disgusting'
- Erika Kirk Breaks Down in Tears as Donald Trump Gushes Over Charlie's 'Wonderful Wife' at State of the Union
- Erika Kirk Vows to Get Late Husband Charlie's Friend J.D. Vance Elected in 2028 Election After Viral Hug Drama
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'I'm Surprised It's Even Happening'
"It’s a little crazy because I would never have expected someone like her to show up at a high school," senior Kasandra Acosta told 12 News. "I’m pretty shocked. Honestly, I’m surprised it’s even happening."
Meanwhile, another student, Tyler Jackson said, "It's good to bring awareness to the mission that that her husband had. I think it's good to have people hear another perspective."
J.D. Vance Shut Down Erika Kirk's Haters
Amid the uproar, the vice president slammed Erika's critics at Tuesday's TPUSA event in Athens, Ga.,
Addressing the "disgraceful" and "disgusting" online attacks she's faced, he told the crowd, "The people telling you that Erika wasn’t grieving her husband are full of s---."
The VP, who made headlines after sharing an intimate hug with the widow at a previous event last November, stressed that "grief is complicated" and people should "mind [their] own business."