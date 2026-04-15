Politics J.D. Vance Slams People Who Are Criticizing Erika Kirk for Not Mourning Late Husband Charlie: 'Disgusting' Source: mega J.D. Vance blasted 'disgraceful' and 'disgusting' critics claiming Erika Kirk wasn't mourning her late husband Charlie properly. Lesley Abravanel April 15 2026, Published 3:09 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Vice President J.D Vance forcefully defended Erika Kirk, the widow of late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, against critics who claimed she was not properly mourning her husband. Charlie was assassinated in September 2025 while speaking at an event in Utah. “The people telling you that Erika wasn’t grieving her husband are full of s---,” the VP said at the sparsely attended Turning Point USA event in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, April 14.

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Vance: The people telling you that Erika wasn’t grieving her husband are full of shit. pic.twitter.com/fRegO6kZji — Acyn (@Acyn) April 14, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X J.D. Vance came to Erika Kirk's defense.

Vance addressed the "disgraceful" and "disgusting" online attacks and conspiracy theories targeting Erika, who was supposed to be in attendance but canceled due to alleged security threats that some, including Erika’s rival and right-wing influencer Candace Owens, blamed on low ticket sales, as the audience appeared to be less than 25 percent full. Vance revealed that Erika missed the Georgia event due to "very serious threats" against her, which he described as a "terrible reflection on the state of the country.” The VP, who raised eyebrows after an intimate, lingering hug with Erika at a previous event, emphasized that "grief is complicated" and people should "mind [their] own business.”

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Source: mega Erika Kirk has been criticized for looking 'overly cheerful' after her husband died.

He labeled conspiracy theories espoused by Candace and other MAGA influencers, suggesting Erika was somehow complicit in her husband's death, as "preposterous.” J.D. argued that the focus should remain on addressing non-existent "left-wing violence" rather than attacking a grieving widow. Critics on social media platforms like X and Instagram have accused her of appearing "overly cheerful" or "gleeful" in tribute videos and public appearances shortly after her husband's death.

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Source: mega Charlie Kirk died in September 2025.

Some users have mocked her for emotional moments that they claimed lacked visible tears, leading to accusations that her grief is "bad acting" or inauthentic. Her husband's memorial service drew comparisons to a "WWE wrestling match" due to its use of high-energy pyrotechnics and a party-like atmosphere, which some argued lacked the solemnity expected of a funeral. An unverified audio recording allegedly features Erika referring to her husband’s funeral as the "event of the century" and expressing excitement over "team dynamics," which fueled skepticism about her sincerity.

Source: mega Erika Kirk skipped an event on April 14 due to security concerns.