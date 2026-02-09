Erika Kirk Faces Backlash Over Photo With House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'Happiest Widow I've Ever Seen'

Article continues below advertisement

Erika’s journey into the spotlight began during her beauty pageant days and intensified after her husband’s tragic assassination. However, public opinion has shifted, particularly after her appearance on Fox News during Christmas to promote Charlie’s posthumous book. Her association with prominent MAGA figures has fueled further scrutiny.

Source: @mserikakirk/Instagram Some social media users questioned her public behavior following Erika Kirk's husband’s death.

Recently, House Speaker Mike Johnson hosted Erika at the Capitol and shared a photo of the two on Instagram. He wrote, “Kelly and I enjoyed hosting our dear friend @mrserikakirk yesterday at the Capitol. What an inspiration she has been to so many countless millions of people around the world.” While Mike's post received praise from some, many critics quickly took to social media to express their disapproval.

In the posted photograph, Erika strikes a pose reminiscent of Donald Trump, complete with a thumbs-up and a smile. Critics expressed their discomfort. One commenter stated, “18 years after my husband died and I’m still not as happy as her.” Another echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Yes, she’s the happiest widow I’ve ever seen.”

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk was criticized for smiling alongside Mike Johnson.

Many have raised concerns about Erika’s public persona since her husband’s death. One user remarked, “She has been in the public eye MORE since his death than she has been privately grieving or at home caring for her children’s hearts and wellbeing.” The backlash intensified following Mike’s comments about Erika’s potential as the new CEO of Turning Point USA, suggesting that the organization’s best days are still ahead.

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk responded to the backlash.