Erika Kirk Reveals Her Late Husband Charlie's Last Message in Final Book

Erika Kirk is opening up about the final message her late husband, Charlie Kirk, left behind through his new book. The slain right-wing activist’s last work, Stop, In the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life, is described as a "manifesto against the machine of modern life," urging readers to "stop in the name of God" and truly honor the Sabbath. Winning Team Publishing said Charlie was "fiercely proud of it."

Source: Fox News Erika Kirk shared the meaning behind Charlie Kirk’s final book.

“Let me just explain first how much time and effort went into this book. He didn't write this book without doing what he's talking about in this book. That's not the way he operates. He learned as much as he could about this topic. We have over 50 books on our bookshelf about the Sabbath," she told Fox News on Monday, December 8.

'DETACH FROM THE WORLD': @MrsErikaKirk on husband Charlie's final book he wrote about observing the Sabbath: "Put pause on everything and focus on your family." pic.twitter.com/uIwHFdx8Ku — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 9, 2025 Source: @FoxNews/X

According to Erika, Charlie didn’t just study the principle — he lived it. “He wanted to know it so deeply, and he saw the fruit of what it was like to actually detach from the world, stop the noise, stop the scrolling, and just put a pause on everything and focus on your family. And he was at first, you know, it started with an hour, two hours. But then once you fully incorporated into his life, he totally elevated,” she added.

Source: Fox News The widow said Charlie Kirk spent years studying the Sabbath.

The shift impacted their home life. “He became a next-level husband, which I didn't even think was possible because he was already so incredible to me and the babies,” she said, describing how the practice shaped him as a partner and father.

“I saw how this changed his life, and it's something so simple. So simple, just turning your phone off or detaching from TV or your daily life and just taking a minute to pause and breathe and understanding how important family is,” she continued.

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk explained how the practice changed their family life.

After his death, Erika made sure his work still reached the world. She added a foreword to the book, which Fox News Digital obtained, and said she was "determined to bring it into the world as a tribute to his legacy." In the foreword, she writes, "I knew Charlie so deeply, in a way no one else could. That is why I can say with certainty: these pages are not theory for him, they are testimony. The words you hold in your hands were the convictions he lived that were written on his heart." She added, "Looking back now, I see the book as one of Charlie’s most enduring gifts to the world. He did not know how brief his time (on) earth would be — none of us did — but the truths written in this book are not bound by time. They will outlive us all, as will the legacy of his faith."

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk hopes her husband's message guides others toward faith.

Erika believes her husband — who was shot in the neck on September 10 during a speech — left behind a lasting impact on his supporters. She said he stood “firm for truth, for faith, for family, and for America." "The mark he made will not fade; it is etched in countless lives and stories. Though he is no longer beside us, I find deep comfort in knowing his voice still carries on," she continued.

In her closing words, Erika reflected on the emotional weight of sharing his message. "As Charlie’s widow, I write these words through tears, yet also with a steady hope," she writes. "My prayer is that you (and one day my two precious children) will not only read these pages but weave them into the fabric of your life. That you will let one of Charlie’s final messages quiet your hurried steps and lead you nearer to God."