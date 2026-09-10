PHOTOS Erika Kirk Receives Standing Ovation as She Cheers on Donald Trump at Republican Convention Ahead of Husband Charlie's First Death Anniversary: Photos Source: MEGA,AP Erika Kirk attended the Republican midterm convention in Dallas one day before the first anniversary of her husband Charlie Kirk's death. Taylor Camp Sept. 10 2026, Published 2:31 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Erika Kirk received an emotional show of support on the eve of the first anniversary of her husband Charlie Kirk's death. The Turning Point USA CEO attended the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Tx., on Wednesday, September 9, where she watched President Donald Trump deliver his keynote address before receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

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Erika Kirk Cheers on Donald Trump From the Crowd

Source: AP Erika Kirk watched from the crowd as President Donald Trump delivered his keynote address at the Dallas convention.

Erika was photographed in the audience at the American Airlines Center as Donald addressed Republican supporters during the first night of the two-day convention. Though she wasn't scheduled to speak, the widow was seen listening to the president's remarks from the crowd. The appearance came one day before the first anniversary of Charlie's death on September 10, 2025.

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Erika Kirk Receives a Standing Ovation

Source: AP Erika Kirk received a standing ovation as attendees rose to their feet and chanted her late husband's name.

Trump eventually turned his attention to Erika while speaking about her late husband. After asking where she was seated, cameras turned toward Erika and attendees rose to their feet to applaud her. The crowd then broke into chants of "Charlie! Charlie! Charlie!" as Erika acknowledged the emotional reception.

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Donald Trump Pays Tribute to Charlie Kirk

Source: AP Donald Trump paid tribute to Charlie Kirk during his remarks before recognizing Erika in the audience.

Trump used part of his lengthy keynote address to remember Charlie and reflect on the conservative activist's death. "In Charlie's honor, I just want to say we love you, Charlie," the president told the crowd before recognizing Erika in the audience. Charlie was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on September 10, 2025.

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Erika Kirk Took Over Turning Point USA After Her Husband's Death

Source: AP Erika Kirk took over as CEO and board chair of Turning Point USA following her husband's death in September 2025.

In the years since losing her husband, Erika has stepped into a prominent role at the organization he helped build. She became CEO and board chair of Turning Point USA following Charlie's death and has continued leading the conservative organization and appearing at political events. Charlie cofounded Turning Point USA in 2012, growing the organization around conservative political activism, particularly among young people.

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Erika Kirk Has Kept Charlie's Memory Alive

Source: AP Erika Kirk has continued honoring Charlie Kirk's memory while publicly navigating her grief over the past year.

Erika has spoken publicly about her grief on multiple occasions since her husband's death and has participated in events honoring his life. At Charlie's September 2025 memorial service in Arizona, she became emotional while recalling seeing her husband's body after his death. Trump also spoke at the memorial before embracing Erika onstage at the conclusion of the event.

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Charlie Kirk Is Being Remembered 1 Year After His Death

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk's appearance came as supporters prepared to mark one year since Charlie Kirk's death.