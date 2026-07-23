Candace Owens Blasts Erika Kirk for 'Building a Brand' After Charlie's Assassination: 'All She Cares About Is Money'

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Candace Owens is continuing to target Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, after the political commentator's September 2025 assassination. For months, the podcast host has accused Erika of having some kind of involvement in her husband's death, and she also has fueled the theory that the mother-of-two is enjoying taking over Charlie's role as CEO of his organization Turning Point USA.

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'All Erika Cares About Is Money, Brand and Merchandise'

Source: MEGA Candace Owens called out Erika Kirk, claiming she 'attempted to build' a brand after Charlie Kirk was murdered.

"You know what Erika, I had a name and a brand before Charlie Kirk was assassinated. In fact, me and your husband built our names alongside each other. The world didn't know your name until he died," Candace stated on an episode of her podcast. "You attempted to build your brand thereafter and you made an incalculable amount of money in the process." She noted Erika filed a trademark for Charlie's name and began selling tote bags and T-shirts. "All Erika cares about is money, brand and merchandise," she claimed. "Our show before Charlie Kirk died was already in the top 10 globally sitting above the Charlie Kirk podcast."

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Candace Owens unloads on Erika Kirk.



"You know what Erika, I had a name and a brand before Charlie Kirk was assassinated. The world didn't know your name until he died. You attempted to build your brand thereafter and you made an incalculable amount of money in the process."… pic.twitter.com/y8dWxwwah4 — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) July 22, 2026 Source: @reggiebblue/x The podcast host believes the widow only cares about money.

Candace isn't the only one who has questioned Erika's behavior post-tragedy, as many have expressed their belief that a grieving widow should be spending time with her and Charlie's kids instead of on stage. Candace has become so fixated on Erika that she launched the investigative series "Bride of Charlie" in February, where she explored Erika's background. "Something is not right with Erika Kirk," she insisted at the time.

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Source: MEGA Candace Owens doesn't believe Charlie and Erika Kirk's relationship 'was ever real.'

In June, Candace said she believes the former pageant queen may have married Charlie for reasons other than love. "I do not believe, and I want to be clear here, that his relationship with Erika Kirk was ever real. I am firm on that now," Candace said on her podcast.

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Candace Owens Calls Out Erika Kirk's 'Lies'

Source: MEGA Candace Owens floated a conspiracy that Charlie Kirk's widow could have somehow been involved in his death.

She also pointed to her past qualms about how Erika speaks on their love story. "There is something casual about the way Erika lies and how she lies about her background, how she lies about whether or not she’s had boyfriends, didn’t date for five years. That’s not true," Candace alleged. "It’s almost like she glitches and she doesn’t remember. And there’s an element of that that to me feels like information is being downloaded, like she’s remembering things and can’t quite remember it." “Erika without question and anybody who’s being objective and honest and looking at her history of the people that she dated and the people that she wanted to be in close proximity to can guarantee to you that this girl wanted to be famous like, very badly, wanted to be famous one way or the other,” Candace said.

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Erika Kirk Hit Back at Critics

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk slammed Candace Owens and other critics for 'lying' about her.