Erika Kirk Wants Public Transparency and Access to Evidence in Upcoming Trial of Husband Charlie’s Alleged Killer
Feb. 3 2026, Updated 3:12 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk doesn't want any details shielded from the public in the case against her late husband's accused murderer.
Per recent documents obtained by an outlet on Monday, February 2, the widow of slain conservative political activist Charlie Kirk is calling for complete transparency when suspected assassin Tyler Robinson takes the stand.
In the filing, Erika, 37, requested the evidence be presented openly for the public and press to view firsthand — though she stressed it should not come at the expenses of Tyler's right to a fair and impartial trial.
"Without meaningful access to those proceedings, the public will be unable to directly observe and evaluate the evidence presented," Erika's legal team said in her motion to the court.
"In the absence of transparency, speculation, misinformation and conspiracy theories are likely to proliferate, eroding public confidence in the judicial process," the filing stipulated.
This comes after Tyler's team contended that showing the video of Charlie's murder would violate their client's right to a fair trial, claiming the graphic nature could sway potential jurors.
Erika Kirk Demands a Speedy Trial for Husband's Murderer
The mother-of-two's motion comes after she expressed frustration last month over the trial being delayed.
Erika's lawyer submitted a recent court filing accusing the suspected shooter's legal team of causing "undue delay" after they asked for local prosecutors to be dismissed.
The 22-year-old's lawyers alleged there was "a conflict of interest," as an officer in the county attorney’s office had an adult child who was in the crowd when Charlie was shot dead at Utah Valley University last fall.
“[A]lthough the United States Constitution guarantees criminal defendants many rights, it does not guarantee them the right to cause undue delay in the criminal justice process," her lawyer wrote. "This Court is tasked with the critically important function of ensuring the Defendant has a fair trial, but this Court must also do so while balancing Mrs. Kirk’s right to a speedy trial and therefore this Notice invokes Mrs. Kirk’s rights under applicable Utah Code."
Tyler Robinson Was Smiling in First Court Appearance
Tyler made his first court appearance on December 11, 2025, where the suspected assassin was seen smiling casually with his legal team throughout the hearing.
It was debated on that day whether the upcoming court proceedings should be filmed and made publicly accessible.
Charlie Kirk Was Asked About Gun Violence Moments Before His Death
Charlie was horrifyingly gunned down, with the shooter at a distance, on September 10, 2025.
The right-wing political activist was hosting his The American Comeback Tour's Prove Me Wrong Table.
About 20 minutes into the speaking event, a young audience member eerily asked him, "Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?"
"Too many," he responded mere moments before his assassination.