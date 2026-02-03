NEWS Erika Kirk Wants Public Transparency and Access to Evidence in Upcoming Trial of Husband Charlie’s Alleged Killer Source: mega Charlie Kirk was shot dead before a crowd at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Allie Fasanella Feb. 3 2026, Updated 3:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk doesn't want any details shielded from the public in the case against her late husband's accused murderer. Per recent documents obtained by an outlet on Monday, February 2, the widow of slain conservative political activist Charlie Kirk is calling for complete transparency when suspected assassin Tyler Robinson takes the stand. In the filing, Erika, 37, requested the evidence be presented openly for the public and press to view firsthand — though she stressed it should not come at the expenses of Tyler's right to a fair and impartial trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Tyler Robinson is suspected in the murder of Charlie Kirk.

"Without meaningful access to those proceedings, the public will be unable to directly observe and evaluate the evidence presented," Erika's legal team said in her motion to the court. "In the absence of transparency, speculation, misinformation and conspiracy theories are likely to proliferate, eroding public confidence in the judicial process," the filing stipulated. This comes after Tyler's team contended that showing the video of Charlie's murder would violate their client's right to a fair trial, claiming the graphic nature could sway potential jurors.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Demands a Speedy Trial for Husband's Murderer

Source: mega Erika Kirk's lawyers accused the suspected shooter's legal team of causing 'undue delay.'

The mother-of-two's motion comes after she expressed frustration last month over the trial being delayed. Erika's lawyer submitted a recent court filing accusing the suspected shooter's legal team of causing "undue delay" after they asked for local prosecutors to be dismissed. The 22-year-old's lawyers alleged there was "a conflict of interest," as an officer in the county attorney’s office had an adult child who was in the crowd when Charlie was shot dead at Utah Valley University last fall.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Charlie Kirk's widow doesn't want evidence suppressed.

“[A]lthough the United States Constitution guarantees criminal defendants many rights, it does not guarantee them the right to cause undue delay in the criminal justice process," her lawyer wrote. "This Court is tasked with the critically important function of ensuring the Defendant has a fair trial, but this Court must also do so while balancing Mrs. Kirk’s right to a speedy trial and therefore this Notice invokes Mrs. Kirk’s rights under applicable Utah Code."

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson Was Smiling in First Court Appearance

Source: Court TV/YouTube Tyler Robinson appeared in court for the first time in December 2025.

Tyler made his first court appearance on December 11, 2025, where the suspected assassin was seen smiling casually with his legal team throughout the hearing. It was debated on that day whether the upcoming court proceedings should be filmed and made publicly accessible.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk Was Asked About Gun Violence Moments Before His Death

Source: Charlie Kirk/YouTube Charlie Kirk answered a question about gun violence shortly before he was fatally shot on September 10.