or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Erika Kirk
OK LogoNEWS

Erika Kirk Wants Public Transparency and Access to Evidence in Upcoming Trial of Husband Charlie’s Alleged Killer

composite photo of erika kirk and tyler robinson
Source: mega

Charlie Kirk was shot dead before a crowd at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

Feb. 3 2026, Updated 3:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk doesn't want any details shielded from the public in the case against her late husband's accused murderer.

Per recent documents obtained by an outlet on Monday, February 2, the widow of slain conservative political activist Charlie Kirk is calling for complete transparency when suspected assassin Tyler Robinson takes the stand.

In the filing, Erika, 37, requested the evidence be presented openly for the public and press to view firsthand — though she stressed it should not come at the expenses of Tyler's right to a fair and impartial trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Tyler Robinson is suspected in the murder of Charlie Kirk.
Source: mega

Tyler Robinson is suspected in the murder of Charlie Kirk.

"Without meaningful access to those proceedings, the public will be unable to directly observe and evaluate the evidence presented," Erika's legal team said in her motion to the court.

"In the absence of transparency, speculation, misinformation and conspiracy theories are likely to proliferate, eroding public confidence in the judicial process," the filing stipulated.

This comes after Tyler's team contended that showing the video of Charlie's murder would violate their client's right to a fair trial, claiming the graphic nature could sway potential jurors.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Demands a Speedy Trial for Husband's Murderer

image of Erika Kirk's lawyers accused the suspected shooter's legal team of causing 'undue delay.'
Source: mega

Erika Kirk's lawyers accused the suspected shooter's legal team of causing 'undue delay.'

The mother-of-two's motion comes after she expressed frustration last month over the trial being delayed.

Erika's lawyer submitted a recent court filing accusing the suspected shooter's legal team of causing "undue delay" after they asked for local prosecutors to be dismissed.

The 22-year-old's lawyers alleged there was "a conflict of interest," as an officer in the county attorney’s office had an adult child who was in the crowd when Charlie was shot dead at Utah Valley University last fall.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Erika Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Charlie Kirk's widow doesn't want evidence suppressed.
Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram

Charlie Kirk's widow doesn't want evidence suppressed.

“[A]lthough the United States Constitution guarantees criminal defendants many rights, it does not guarantee them the right to cause undue delay in the criminal justice process," her lawyer wrote. "This Court is tasked with the critically important function of ensuring the Defendant has a fair trial, but this Court must also do so while balancing Mrs. Kirk’s right to a speedy trial and therefore this Notice invokes Mrs. Kirk’s rights under applicable Utah Code."

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson Was Smiling in First Court Appearance

image of Tyler Robinson appeared in court for the first time in December 2025.
Source: Court TV/YouTube

Tyler Robinson appeared in court for the first time in December 2025.

Tyler made his first court appearance on December 11, 2025, where the suspected assassin was seen smiling casually with his legal team throughout the hearing.

It was debated on that day whether the upcoming court proceedings should be filmed and made publicly accessible.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk Was Asked About Gun Violence Moments Before His Death

image of Charlie Kirk answered a question about gun violence shortly before he was fatally shot on September 10.
Source: Charlie Kirk/YouTube

Charlie Kirk answered a question about gun violence shortly before he was fatally shot on September 10.

Charlie was horrifyingly gunned down, with the shooter at a distance, on September 10, 2025.

The right-wing political activist was hosting his The American Comeback Tour's Prove Me Wrong Table.

About 20 minutes into the speaking event, a young audience member eerily asked him, "Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?"

"Too many," he responded mere moments before his assassination.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.