Erika Kirk Baffles Fans With 'Weird' Entrance When Introducing Donald Trump at Turning Point USA Rally: 'Appropriate Music for a Supervillain'
April 19 2026, Published 3:12 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk shocked fans during her appearance at a Turning Point USA rally in Arizona on April 17.
The widow of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk was bashed for her entrance and for how she introduced Donald Trump during the event on social media.
Erika Kirk's Entrance Stunned Viewers
Footage of the rally surfaced on TikTok over the weekend where Erika, 37, walked out to some very high-energy, fist-pumping music that confused viewers.
The Turning Point USA CEO donned a light blue pantsuit and big smile as she strolled out onto the stage and took the podium in front of the large crowd.
"Someone asked what stage of grief this was and someone said CENTER STAGE," a user chuckled in the comments section.
"The music genuinely giving evil too," one person noted. "What stage of grief is she in now?"
Another added: "Coming out to a WWE entrance is crazy." Someone else also quipped: "Appropriate music for a super villain."
"Omg the music is actually real!" a user wrote. "It’s so tacky omg!" Others joked the clip actually wasn't AI and some even called the video "dystopian."
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- Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares Enemy Donald Trump's Bizarre Charlie Kirk Eulogy 'Proves He Does Not Have Any Faith'
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Charlie Kirk Was Murdered in September 2025
Erika's husband died in September 2025 after being killed by a shooter during a rally event in Utah.
Before Trump, 79, took the stage, the mother of two blasted trolls who were “spreading negativity” to get “clicks and influence.”
“My husband Charlie gave his life for that work,” she said to the audience. “And what gets built lasts for generations, long after the noise has run out of one-liners.”
Once Trump came on, he showed some skepticism that Republicans may suffer loss during this year's midterm elections.
J.D. Vance Also Stopped By a Turning Point USA Rally Recently
“It should be the opposite,” Trump said. “We’re doing well. We’re doing our job. We’re ending wars all over the place.”
Vice President J.D. Vance also attended a Turning Point USA event in Georgia earlier this month where he commented on the ongoing war crisis in Gaza.
“I recognize that young voters do not love the policy we have in the Middle East, OK,” Vance said, “I understand.”
“I’m not saying you have to agree with me on every issue,” he continued. “What I’m saying is don’t get disengaged because you disagree with the administration on one topic.”