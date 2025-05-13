NEWS Erin Andrews Says She Asked Tom Brady for His Thoughts on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Controversial Relationship Source: MEGA Erin Andrews asked Tom Brady for his thoughts on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s relationship.

The 47-year-old sportscaster revealed that she’s even reached out to Tom Brady himself to get his take on Belichick’s surprising relationship. The conversation came up recently after Belichick, 73, showed up front and center to support his lady at the Miss Maine USA pageant, where Hudson ended up taking home the pageant’s style award and finished third overall in the competition.

"He [Belichick] was front row, which I gotta say, people have asked a lot and I work with Tom Brady, so I’ve been asking him a lot, ‘What do you think about this?’ because he knows coach as a coach and I know coach from being on the sidelines," Andrews explained on TODAY with Jenna & Friends.

While she didn’t spill the tea on Brady’s response, Andrews shared what it’s like working around the legendary Patriots coach. “Bill Belichick is royalty, legend. He’s it, he is the Mount Rushmore. I know how he is on the field. He’s very matter-of-fact, you get two seconds to talk to him,” she said. “I am full-blown stomach cramps when I get ready to talk to him because I don’t want to mess up. And I kind of get excited and I start doing what I'm doing now and talking too much.”

Andrews added that if Hudson has Belichick sitting in the front row at a pageant, she’s got the “congeniality points.”

As OK! previously reported, the couple stirred up even more buzz in late April when Hudson appeared to intervene during a CBS Q&A session, stopping Belichick from answering certain questions and keeping a close watch on the University of North Carolina football coach. The awkward moment didn’t go unnoticed as Megyn Kelly even weighed in, calling the situation “elder abuse.”

“This overly aggressive younger partner, and he looked infirm to me the way he was answering those questions, like a man who's being taken advantage of," Kelly said. "And all I could think was, his family needs to do an intervention and get this woman off of his back."

Source: MEGA Rob Gronkowski thinks Jordon Hudson may be a 'distraction' for his former coach.

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy also shared his reaction, saying he was “squirming” while watching the uncomfortable exchange — despite being a longtime Belichick fan. "I've heard people say, 'Is she taking advantage of him?' Well, he's taking advantage of her. He's sleeping with a very attractive, young girl, 50 years younger," he pointed out. "I don't know why she's so involved, I really don't. I've met her. She's nice enough. She's running the whole show. I've known that a couple months ago."

More recently, Rob Gronkowski, who spent nine seasons under Belichick in New England, revisited the topic. While he initially defended their relationship, Gronkowski now believes Hudson might be creating more distractions for him — especially with Belichick about to kick off his first college season at UNC. "Every piece of Bill Belichick business goes through her," he claimed. "If that was maybe not in a romantic relationship, and that's his PR manager — nobody's blinking at that."

