Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Throws Major Shade After Disrupting Coach's Cringey CBS Interview

Photo of Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick.
Source: MEGA

Bill Belichick, 73, and Jordon Hudson, 24, have a nearly 50-year age gap.

By:

April 29 2025, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

Jordon Hudson, 24, seems to still be rolling her eyes after her boyfriend Bill Belichick's interview with CBS News went viral over the weekend.

The 73-year-old's much younger girlfriend shared a shady Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 29, referencing how she and Belichick met after she refused to allow the University of North Carolina coach elaborate on how their love story began during his chat with journalist Tony Dokoupil.

bill belichick girlfriend jordon hudson shades cbs interview story
Source: @jordon/Instagram

Jordon Hudson re-shared a post about the day she met Bill Belichick after refusing to let him talk about it with CBS News.

Hudson's subtle snub of the network included a re-shared post from February, when she celebrated the anniversary of the day she and Belichick met.

"Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick — Cheers 🥂 to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later," she wrote in the upload's caption alongside a photo of the pair's hands romantically intertwined while posing at the 2025 NFL Honors earlier this year.

bill belichick girlfriend jordon hudson shades cbs interview story
Source: @CBSSunday/X

Jordon Hudson allegedly caused several disruptions during Bill Belichick's appearance on 'CBS Sunday Morning.'

The former cheerleader's post also featured a video of a special keepsake Belichick gave her on the day they first crossed paths: February 11, 2021.

The item was an autographed textbook titled Deductive Logic by Warren Goldfarb, in which Belichick wrote the message: "Jordon, Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels."

bill belichick girlfriend jordon hudson shades cbs interview story
Source: @CBSSunday/X

Jordon Hudson shut down journalist Tony Dokoupil after he asked Bill Belichick how the couple met.

Bill Belichick

At the time, Hudson — who was still a college student — was reportedly seated next to the former New England Patriots general manager on a plane when they connected.

While the beauty pageant queen felt fine to commemorate the anniversary of the day they met via social media, she refused to let Belichick tell the story during his interview with CBS Sunday Morning on April 27.

Source: CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube
"We're not talking about this," she declared as the camera panned to where she had been hovering over the conversation off to the side.

When asked about public scrutiny surrounding their relationship — which involves a nearly 50-year age gap — Belichick admitted he's never been "too worried about what everybody else thinks."

bill belichick girlfriend jordon hudson shades cbs interview story
Source: @CBSSunday/X

Jordon Hudson's behavior was deemed 'alarming' after Bill Belichick's awkward CBS interview.

The awkward interview caused quite the stir online, with Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy confessing he cringed while watching the baffling interaction.

"My Sunday morning routine is always coffee and CBS Sunday Morning. It’s a feel good show. The opposite of controversial. So [imagine] my surprise this morning when they had the most awkward Bill Belichick interview I’ve ever seen. Like I was squirming in my seat," he wrote via X (formerly named Twitter) in reaction to the broadcast.

Hudson's behavior allegedly raised concerns among Belichick's inner circle about what her intentions are, as she's appeared to grow a powerful voice in every aspect of the sports figure's life and career.

"She saw an opening and she took it," a source told the New York Post after the interview aired, as a second insider referred to the romance as "alarming" and called Hudson a "runaway train."

