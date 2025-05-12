or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bill Belichick
OK LogoNEWS

Bill Belichick's Ex-Player Rob Gronkowski Concerned About 'Distraction' Jordon Hudson, 24, After Interview Scandal

Photo of Rob Gronkowski; picture of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.
Source: MEGA

Rob Gronkowski thinks Jordon Hudson might be a 'distraction' for Bill Belichick.

By:

May 12 2025, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Rob Gronkowski's opinion on Bill Belichick's relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson is seeming to change.

In a new interview, the New England Patriots alum suggested Hudson could be a "distraction" to Belichick, 73, ahead of his former coach's first season with the University North Carolina Tar Heels.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Gronkowski Calls Bill Belichick's Girlfriend a 'Distraction'

bill belichick rob gronkowski concerned distraction jordon hudson
Source: MEGA

The former New England Patriots player said Jordon Hudson has caused 'distractions 24/7' at UNC.

Gronkowski — who initially defended Belichick's unexpected relationship — admitted the Patriots' former general manager and Hudson's 49-year age gap was comical, but voiced concerns about how the drama might impact the Tar Heels' record on the football field.

"You know, and in the back of your head, too, you're just thinking to yourself as well, 'When you were on the Patriots, the whole goal was to eliminate all the distractions that can possibly happen while you're on the team," the 35-year-old explained after nine seasons with Belichick as his coach.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: 98.5 The Sports Hub/YouTube

"And don't bring those distractions to the team and in the locker room, and we're just looking down at the program in North Carolina and it feels like there are just distractions 24/7 down there. There's no football talk as well," Gronkowski pointed out.

Article continues below advertisement

Fellow Patriots Teammate Julian Edelman Disagrees

julian edelman speaks bill belichick
Source: @edelman11/instagram

Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski initially defended Bill Belichick's relationship.

Gronkowski's opinion on Belichick's relationship has seemingly grown in recent weeks, as he initially didn't have much to argue when his former teammate Julian Edelman addressed the drama on their "Dudes on Dudes" podcast after the ex-Patriots coach's CBS Interview.

"People are giving an unfair reality of what’s going on," Edelman, 38, claimed. "Because she was jumping into that conversation during the interview just like any PR person would jump in when there’s an unnecessary question that probably [they] didn’t go over in the pre-production meeting."

MORE ON:
Bill Belichick

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dudesondudes/Instagram

The Patriots alums suggested Hudson had been "playing the Berj role," in reference to Berj Najarian — a close advisor of the famous coach when he worked for the NFL.

"When you look at this situation and you say, ‘This is his girlfriend jumping in,’ I think that’s unfair. I think she’s actually working with coach Belichick in the professional world," Edelman declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Is Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Facing Backlash?

bill belichick jordon hudson maine trip
Source: MEGA

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have a 49-year age gap.

Hudson became a subject of severe public scrutiny after she appeared to hover over Belichick, as well as give him orders, during the coach's recent CBS interview.

The former cheerleader's backlash surrounded a video the network exposed of Hudson preventing Belichick from answering a question about how the couple met.

Article continues below advertisement

bill belichick girlfriend jordon hudson stormed set disrupting cbs interview
Source: @CBSSunday/X

Jordon Hudson appeared controlling of her boyfriend, Bill Belichick, during his interview with CBS News.

The sports figure's girlfriend's behavior sounded alarms about her allegedly "concerning" and "controlling" dynamic with Belichick.

Belichick, however, responded to the scandal by slamming CBS News for not focusing "solely on the contents of" his new book The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.