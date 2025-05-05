Bill Belichick to Sideline Girlfriend Jordon Hudson as His PR Manager and Hire Someone New After Her 'Alarming' Interview Behavior: Sources
Bill Belichick is looking to keep his work and personal life separate after girlfriend Jordon Hudson caused negative headlines by interrupting his viral CBS Sunday Morning interview.
According to a report, the father-of-three is in the process of hiring a new PR manager, a role that is currently filled by his 24-year-old lover.
The report claimed the football coach, 73, has been talking to former Chicago Bears vice president of communications Brandon Faber for a few months now about the position.
Insiders said the person in the role would assist him with things relating to his new job as the football coach for the University of North Carolina and for other matters, such as promoting his new book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football, out on Tuesday, May 6.
While his relationship with the former cheerleader raised eyebrows from the start due to their nearly 50-year age gap, things turned chaotic when he sat down with reporter Tony Dokoupil last month.
At one point, Dokoupil asked the Super Bowl champion how he first met Hudson, prompting her to come over into view and declare, "We're not talking about this."
Dokoupil noted Hudson was a "constant presence" while filming, while one source said of the interview, "While we don’t know the total number of interruptions, it’s our understanding that CBS decided to include that one specific instance because it wasn’t a one-time thing."
An additional insider claimed Belichick's friends were "shaking their heads" after the "alarming" incident, noting, "They are talking to him about her, but very gently because they know how deep in he is."
Many famous figures also voiced their concerns, thinking Hudson is being "controlling" over her older beau.
However, the former New England Patriots general manager spoke out and defended her actions.
Belichick explained that prior to the interview, he requested all questions pertain to his book. After Dokoupil talked about other topics "several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion.”
"The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career," he insisted. "Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative — that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation — which is simply not true."
Hudson also took to social media to re-share an old post that revealed the two first met while aboard the same flight in 2021. It's unclear when they started dating, though on New Year's Eve in 2024, the brunette beauty said they had their "third midnight's kiss."
