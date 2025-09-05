NEWS Erin Andrews Gives Rare Peek Into Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's 'Witty' and 'Funny' Relationship Source: MEGA Erin Andrews gave rare insight into Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship, revealing she's happy fans are seeing more of their romantic connection. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 5 2025, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Erin Andrews is giving the inside scoop on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship. The FOX Sports newscaster, 47, and her husband, Jarrett Stoll, spent time with the A-listers in March while on a Montana getaway, and were happy the couple finally showed the world more of their romance during the joint appearance on the “New Heights” podcast on August 13.

Erin Andrews 'Loves' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship

Source: MEGA Erin Andrews loved seeing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce show off their relationship.

“That's what was so cool about everyone getting to see them on the podcast together," the longtime broadcaster explained in an interview published on Friday, September 5. The sportscaster “loved” watching Swift, 35, and Kelce's conversation play out, adding, “Because that's what we get to see with them together — the way they interact, how cute, funny, witty they both are, how they're sarcastic.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announced Their Engagement

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26.

In addition, Andrews also gave insight into the couple’s engagement, which they announced two weeks after the interview. "I feel like everything was really on display there," Andrews noted. "And that's what I thought was so special and really cool that she gave others an invitation to see that." Headlines broke last month when the couple announced on August 26 that the NFL player, 35, got down on one knee in the backyard of his Leawood, Kan., home. The yard was a romantic scene, covered in bright-colored flowers, as Kelce asked the “Love Story” singer to be his wife. The engagement reportedly happened two weeks before the pair announced the milestone on social media.

Travis Kelce Broke His Silence on Engagement

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce spoke about his engagement for the first time earlier this month.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the pair captioned a carousel of photos via Instagram. In the romantic snaps, Swift showed off an old mine brilliant-cut diamond ring that Kelce helped design. Kelce spoke about the engagement for the first time during the September 3 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. "It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with," Travis told his co-host and brother, Jason Kelce.

Travis Kelce Gushed About Calling Taylor Swift His Fiancée

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce gushed about calling Taylor Swift his fiancée.