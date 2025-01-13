Erin Andrews Says Her Husband Jarret Stoll 'Would Rather We Not Be So Public' About Their Lives
Erin Andrews revealed her husband, Jarret Stoll, prefers to keep their relationship under wraps.
“My husband would rather we not be so public — me not be so public,” the sportscaster shared in a recent interview.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, spoke about the topic during their fertility journey.
“He was just like, ‘Why do we have to say this?’ And I said, ‘Because these waiting rooms are packed,’” Andrews explained.
Their marriage has faced its fair share of hardships, including nine grueling rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF).
“I just said, ‘This sucks. This just absolutely sucks! And I am so sick of sticking myself with needles and going in there and having a happy face and not telling anyone about it,’” she recalled.
But through it all, Andrews remained determined to have a baby.
“I’ve been told ‘no’ my whole career, my whole life,” she said. “And for me, that just fuels me…. You’re telling me no, but I’m going to figure out how to get it done.”
In addition to fertility challenges, Andrews kept her cancer diagnosis private, managing hospital appointments around her demanding schedule.
"I did my first surgery on a Tuesday because I had Dancing With the Stars on Monday, and I was doing a sit-down interview on Friday in Green Bay," she revealed in 2017. "We got the call from my doctor that the margins were not clear, and she was recommending a hysterectomy."
Instead, she sought a second opinion and underwent another surgery. “They had to cut more of my cervix out, and then I went to New York that weekend and did the game,” Andrews said. “At Dancing With the Stars that Monday, I was in my dressing room when the phone rang, and [the doctor] said, ‘You’re good. We got it.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ crying— while trying on a ballroom dress.”
Through it all, Stoll remained her rock.
"My husband was so amazing about learning about my cancer," she told E! News in 2024. "He was so amazing about supporting me any way he could with either the shots, the transfers, the retrievals. Not a lot of guys understand all that."
After navigating the emotional challenges of her health struggles, the couple turned to surrogacy. In July 2023, they joyfully welcomed their son, Mack, via surrogate.
“He just was so open, accepting, and willing to listen,” Andrews said of Stoll.
Now, they’re considering expanding their family.
“We’re talking about trying it again,” Andrews told E! News in October 2024. “I was really, really honest with my doctor a couple weeks ago. I just said, ‘We’ve had so much high with the birth of Mack and how great he’s doing that I don’t want to go back to that place of failure again, and I’m really, really afraid of it.'”
Andrews spoke to Success Magazine.