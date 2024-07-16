Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies 'Reassessed' Their Time on Nickelodeon After Watching 'Quiet on Set' Together: 'A Lot to Go Through'

"We watched it together, and then we got together later that week or the next week, and we sort of broke the whole thing down and talked about it, and reprocessed everything together," the Dynasty lead, 30, explained. "There was a lot to go through."

Gillies noted the situation was "tricky" since she used to "look back" at her Nickelodeon days in a good light. "And then you learn a lot of information and also revisit things as an adult through a new lens that reframe the memories in your mind a little bit, or cloud them, or taint them — maybe rightfully so," she spilled.