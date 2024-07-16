Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies 'Reassessed' Their Time on Nickelodeon After Watching 'Quiet on Set' Together: 'A Lot to Go Through'
Though several former Nickelodeon stars weren't featured in the shocking Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries, Victorious alum Elizabeth Gillies revealed she watched the program with costar Ariana Grande via FaceTime.
In a new interview, Gillies admitted that doing so helped her "reevaluate" her "experience" on the network.
"We watched it together, and then we got together later that week or the next week, and we sort of broke the whole thing down and talked about it, and reprocessed everything together," the Dynasty lead, 30, explained. "There was a lot to go through."
Gillies noted the situation was "tricky" since she used to "look back" at her Nickelodeon days in a good light. "And then you learn a lot of information and also revisit things as an adult through a new lens that reframe the memories in your mind a little bit, or cloud them, or taint them — maybe rightfully so," she spilled.
The brunette beauty said she and the Grammy nominee, 31, took time to "reassess and reevaluate" things, adding she feels "very lucky" that she has such a "close relationship with my cast — and with Ari — and that we were all able to do that together, because we definitely leaned on each other, talked amongst each other and checked in with each other."
As OK! reported, the Max series detailed how Nickelodeon staffers and child stars were mistreated on set, with some alleging they were sexually harassed by TV produced Dan Schneider, the creator of shows like Victorious and Drake & Josh.
Schneider, 58, denied specific allegations but apologized for things such as including sexual innuendos in scripts of children's TV shows. However, he also sued for defamation.
Going forward for underage actors, Gillies believes that parents should be allowed on TV and film sets whenever they want — something Schneider prohibited during his reign.
The actress also stated that parents need to better "assess the situation," as they can be "part of the problem too."
"I think you’ve got to listen to your kid, too, and know what kind of a kid you have. And I know that sounds weird, but certain kids don’t really know what they’re getting themselves into," she explained. "A lot of the realities of acting in general, even if you take the word 'child' out of it — it’s grueling, it’s difficult. The child has to want it so much."
The star suggested the aspiring child actor and their parent should talk to a psychiatrist or a psychologist before taking on a gig to understand that an acting job is a "huge undertaking."
"I think it can’t come from the parents. I think that’s always a recipe for disaster. It has to be what the kid wants, 110,000%, and they have to be ready to work," she noted. "[Parents] have to make sure that there is respect on the set for the children, that they’re being treated as children, although it is an adult job. It’s a tough one, man."
