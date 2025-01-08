Ariana Grande Cozies Up to Boyfriend Ethan Slater in Rare PDA Moment at National Board of Review Awards
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are no longer hiding their headline-making romance.
On the night of Tuesday, January 7, the cast of Wicked attended the National Board of Review Awards in NYC, and though the costars-turned-lovebirds walked the red carpet separately, they showed some rare PDA once inside the event.
The singer, 31, and Slater, 32, sat next to each other at a table, and they stayed by each other's side once they stood up to mingle. In one photo, the actor's arm was on Grande's waist as they both beamed at one another, and in a second shot, the r.e.m. beauty founder leaned in so they were cheek to cheek while posing for a picture.
The "No Tears Left to Cry" vocalist and her man also linked arms while on stage with the rest of the cast as they were honored for the highly successful film.
The Nickelodeon alum radiated beauty in a pale pink Loewe gown that featured a backless design, spaghetti straps and a matching floor-length shawl.
Grande's hair was styled in a ponytail with side swept bangs, and the star accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a sparkling necklace.
Slater donned a slate gray suit over a white shirt and a pair of black shoes.
The pop star marked the occasion on Instagram by writing, "｡˚⋆ฺ custom @loewe by @jonathan.anderson ｡˚🫧 thank you so much @nbrfilm for this honor and for celebrating our @wickedmovie family and our brilliant and most deserving director @jonmchu. ♡."
Photos in the upload included Grande at the podium with costar Cynthia Erivo and snap of her hugging Nicole Kidman.
As OK! reported, the duo's relationship turned romantic in 2023 when they were in the middle of their respective divorces — but since Slater's split from Lilly Jay wasn't public at the time, many suspected he cheated. However, Grande and Slater have insisted the gossip wasn't true.
While Grande's ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, hasn't talked about the drama, Jay finally spoke on the situation in a personal essay published in December 2024 — though she didn't confirm or deny the cheating allegations.
"No one gets married thinking they’ll get divorced, in the same way we don’t board a plane expecting to crash. But I really never thought I would get divorced," she confessed. "Especially not just after giving birth to my first child and especially not in the shadow of my husband’s new relationship with a celebrity."
Slater and Jay, 32, were high school sweethearts who married in 2018 and welcomed their son in 2022.
"In this season of shock and mourning, over a year after the end of my marriage was made public, I deeply miss the life of invisibility I created for myself as a psychologist specializing in women’s mental health," the actress added of how she's dealing with the aftermath. "As for me, days with my son are sunny. Days when I can’t escape the promotion of a movie associated with the saddest days of my life are darker."