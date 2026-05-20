Eva Longoria Flaunts Tiny Waist in Curve-Hugging Gown at 2026 Cannes Film Festival: Photos
May 20 2026, Published 4:07 p.m. ET
Eva Longoria dazzled in a form-fitting gown at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
The actress, 51, flaunted her curves and tiny waist in a maroon sequin halter dress with a keyhole cutout exposing her cleavage.
In a series of photos shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, May 20, Longoria stunned as she posed on her balcony, positioned in front of a scenic ocean view in France.
She accessorized with large hoop earrings, a stack of gold bracelets and several rings. In one image, Iván Gómez touched up her hairstyle, a high ponytail with money pieces framing her face.
“💫💫,” she captioned her post, then credited her photographer and glam team.
Fans and celebs alike gushed over her gorgeous look in the comments section.
Chef and TV personality Grace Ramirez wrote, “Divinaaaa," while Peloton instructor Robin Arzón added, “Beautiful!”
Eva Longoria Goes Behind the Scenes of 2026 Cannes Film Festival
Just a few hours prior, Longoria debuted another jaw-dropping ensemble from her time in Cannes: a busty white dress by Jacquemus complemented by glasses, a small black tote bag and pointed-toe heels. She shared a series of paparazzi photos donning the outfit in front of a Loréal Paris car.
“Back like I never left 🫶🏽🇫🇷 Bonjour Cannes!” the brunette beauty wrote.
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On Tuesday, May 19, Longoria gave a behind-the-scenes look at her trip to the South of France, which included a picturesque helicopter ride, a glass of wine with a view, shaved truffles on toast and a luxe dinner complete with caviar service.
In one snapshot, the star was all smiles as she sat at a table wearing a white sequin gown with a low neckline. She burst into laughter as she hovered over two small jars of caviar and held a small piece of toast between her fingers.
Eva Longoria Has Been to the Cannes Film Festival 20 Times
In May 2025, Longoria told an outlet she had attended the Cannes Film Festival 20 times. To stay alert amid her busy schedule, she consumes 8 to 10 espressos every day, plus a potential Tequilatini at after-parties.
She added of her Cannes wardrobe, “I like to be s---, but classic. It’s definitely a conversation of 80 people. I just sit there like a Barbie.”
Longoria admitted she has “such a connection to France” due to her frequent travels there.
“I’ve had such a life here in my nine lives,” she explained. “One of them was with my ex-husband [Tony Parker] and then my L’Oréal relationship in Cannes for 20 years. I have traveled all over this country. I’ve discovered the beauty of each region having its own identity.”