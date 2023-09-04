Eva Marcielle Reveals How She Prioritizes Her Mental Health and Well-Being With a Busy Lifestyle: 'It's a Full-Time Job'
Eva Marcielle stands in solidarity with the writer's and SAG members during the ongoing WGA and SAG strike.
Eva Marcielle is one busy lady!
Between being a busy mom, actress and reality star, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum knows how important it is to keep her and her children's mental and physical health in check.
Marcille chats exclusively with OK! about keeping her well-being a main priority, what's up next for her in her illustrious career and her new partnership with ZYRTEC.
"Being a mom of 3, prioritizing my health and well-being is a full-time job. However, I have a wonderful support system and family that ensures that the balance is always there," the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star — who has kiddos Marley Rae, Mikey and Maverick — reveals about what keeps her going — even during vacations and downtime!
"After traveling with my family on vacation, I learned that family is the most important thing, and everything I do is to make sure they are OK and taken care of," she explains.
In the meantime, the 38-year-old is focusing on spreading the word about the helpful allergy medicine. "This collaboration is not only interesting and unique but is also near and dear to me as a mother of three small kids, all under the age of 10, who love the outdoors and sports but suffer from seasonal allergies. That's why when this partnership came together, it was a no-brainer for me," Marielle notes.
"Children's ZYRTEC and American Youth Soccer Organization have partnered to create their 'Kick it on the Green' program that helps fund fields across the US so that more kids in underrepresented communities have access to soccer," she adds of their collaboration. "Currently, as you may know, there is an actors and writers strike going on, which has stopped all scripted work and promotion, but with the summer ending and holidays coming up, I look forward to traveling with my kids and spending time with them in different places," she adds.
"One thing to note is that traveling to new cities can sometimes trigger their allergies, which is why I always make sure to keep my Children's ZYRTEC Dye-Free Chewables handy to provide the kids with 24-hour relief," the star notes. "The kids can take them without water, so it makes it so easy to take on the go, making it so convenient for parents and travel. It's important to me to make sure they enjoy themselves and are able to fully embrace new experiences."