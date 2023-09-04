Eva Marcielle Reveals How She Prioritizes Her Mental Health and Well-Being With a Busy Lifestyle: 'It's a Full-Time Job'

"Children's ZYRTEC and American Youth Soccer Organization have partnered to create their 'Kick it on the Green' program that helps fund fields across the US so that more kids in underrepresented communities have access to soccer," she adds of their collaboration. "Currently, as you may know, there is an actors and writers strike going on, which has stopped all scripted work and promotion, but with the summer ending and holidays coming up, I look forward to traveling with my kids and spending time with them in different places," she adds.

"One thing to note is that traveling to new cities can sometimes trigger their allergies, which is why I always make sure to keep my Children's ZYRTEC Dye-Free Chewables handy to provide the kids with 24-hour relief," the star notes. "The kids can take them without water, so it makes it so easy to take on the go, making it so convenient for parents and travel. It's important to me to make sure they enjoy themselves and are able to fully embrace new experiences."