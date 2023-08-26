OK Magazine
End of an Era: 'RHOA' Star Eva Marcille Settles Divorce From Michael Sterling, Neither Will Pay Alimony or Child Support

microsoftteams image
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 26 2023, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille and ex-husband Michael Sterling have settled their divorce, according to RadarOnline.com.

The settlement agreement was signed on August 3 after Eva filed for divorce from her hubby of four years on March 29.

microsoftteams image
Source: MEGA

Eva Marcille claimed the marriage was 'irretrievably broken.'

The marriage was listed to have started on October 7, 2018, and was cited to be "irretrievably broken" without any chance of reconciliation.

In the deal between the two parties, they both waived their right to alimony or spousal support. Neither Eva nor Michael are required to pay child support to one another.

"The parties agree that each has ample income and assets to support the children in their respective homes. Accordingly, the parties agree that neither shall pay direct child support to the other," the settlement read of the duo, who each bring in $30k per month in income.

The pair have apparently reached a private custody agreement regarding their three kids, Michael Sterling Jr., Maverick Sterling, and Marley Sterling. Eva previously had Marley with ex Kevin McCall.

microsoftteams image
Source: MEGA

The couple shares three children, Michael Sterling Jr., Maverick Sterling, and Marley Sterling.

Both Eva and Michael were also awarded their own bank and retirement accounts, per the deal. However, the reality TV personality was granted the couple's $1 million home, which Eva bought herself in 2019.

The settlement stated that Michael had "removed any personal property" from the house. Eva and Michael are both require to turn over any cars under their former spouses name.

microsoftteams image
Source: MEGA

The duo was married for 4 years before Eva Marcille filed for divorce.

As OK! previously reported, at the height of lovers' relationship Michael adopted Eva's 9-year-old daughter Marley, despite him not being her biological father.

"Marley was born in 2014 and I gave her her biological father's name. After two months, we became estranged and I raised her as a single mom. And then, the good Lord saw fit for me to meet an amazing man, Michael Sterling, who has become my husband and the father of my later children," she penned to Instagram in 2020.

Source: OK!

"Long story short, we all have the name Sterling, and Marley is the only one with her biological father's name and I saw it necessary and Mike saw it necessary to change her name," the Housewife explained. "We've been going through the process — I must say, it is not an easy process and it is not for the faint of heart — but we've been working through it and [as of] yesterday I can say thanks to the honorable Judge Manning here in Fulton County court granted me a name change for Marley. She is now officially and legally Marley Rae Sterling."

