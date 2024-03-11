Eva Mendes Begs Husband Ryan Gosling to 'Come Home' After Actress Skips His Electrifying Oscars Performance
Eva Mendes was ready for Ryan Gosling to wrap up the Oscar fun.
After the Barbie star, 43, brought the house down with his performance of "I'm Just Ken" at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, his wife, 50, took to Instagram to beg him to come home after she skipped the star-studded ceremony.
"You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed. 💋" Mendes, who shares daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, with Gosling, penned alongside a shot of her in a hot pink studded blazer and a black cowboy hat and sunglasses.
Social media users were confused as to why the Hitch actress wasn't by her partner's side for his big moment. "Why aren't you sitting next to him at The OSCARS???" one person commented below the post.
"Why didn’t you go with him?" a second person asked Mendes of her absence.
"Big night for Ryan! You should have been there in support, by his side!! What a beautiful memory you could have shared together!!!" a third person wrote.
Despite the mother-of-two not being present to support The Notebook actor, she's been his biggest fan throughout awards season. "So proud of my man," she penned in a January Instagram post.
"So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it," Mendes continued. "Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars. So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie."
The Ghost Rider star previously opened up about why she chooses to keep her romance with Gosling out of the public eye. "We don’t do those things together," she replied back to an Instagram comment in 2023.
"Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there. By ‘not comfortable,’ I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though…♥️" she added.
Mendes has put her acting career on the backburner for the most part after welcoming their kiddos. According to an insider, she "has zero interest in Hollywood anymore."
"Eva’s only interest right now is being a mom, and Ryan totally supports her," the source claimed in 2021 of Mendes halting her life in front of the camera.