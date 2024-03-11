Eva Mendes Begs Husband Ryan Gosling to 'Come Home' After Actress Skips His Electrifying Oscars Performance

"So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it," Mendes continued. "Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars. So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie."

The Ghost Rider star previously opened up about why she chooses to keep her romance with Gosling out of the public eye. "We don’t do those things together," she replied back to an Instagram comment in 2023.

"Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there. By ‘not comfortable,’ I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though…♥️" she added.