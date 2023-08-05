Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes 'Would Happily Have More Children': 'They're Leaving Baby No. 3 Up to Fate'
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are more than ready to expand their brood.
“Ryan and Eva would happily have more children," an insider squealed of the private power couple, who first met in 2011 on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines. "They see their kids as a blessing and are teaching them independence and confidence."
Despite their desire to welcome another baby into the world, the source told a news outlet that Gosling, 42, and Mendes, 49, are leaving baby no. 3 up to fate.
The doting dad has always made his family a priority, with the A-list actor having stepped back from Hollywood from 2018-2022 in order to "spend as much time with" his girls as he could.
The lovebirds are mom and dad to young daughters Esmeralda and Amanda.
Despite possibly winning the Father of the Year Award, the Barbie actor recently admitted he was once skeptical about whether fatherhood was for him — that was until he met The Other Guys actress.
"I’m glad I didn’t have any control over my destiny in that way, because it was so much better than I had ever dreamed for myself," he gushed during a May interview.
In a rare move, Gosling — notorious for keeping his private life out of the public eye — then shared his true thoughts on having his own family and the early stages of his relationship with the mother of his children.
"I didn’t want to overshare, but now I also don’t want to misrepresent," The Notebook actor emphasized. "I mean, it’s true, I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her. But after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her."
He gushed that he knew Mendes was meant to be the mother of his kids after the couple "pretended to be a family" during filming of The Place Beyond The Pines, recalling how he "didn’t want it to be pretend anymore."
"I realized this would be a life that I would be really lucky to have," Gosling added, going on to praise Mendes for the woman she is.
"I just lean on Eva," he said in terms of parenting. "She knows what’s important, always. She just somehow knows. So if I’m ever in my head about it, I just ask her."
