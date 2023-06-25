Everything Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Said About His Explosive Affair While Married to Maria Shriver

In Schwarzenegger's Netflix documentary, Arnold, the former California governor recalled a therapy session where Shriver — with whom he shares daughters Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33, Christina Schwarzenegger, 31, and sons Patrick Schwarzenegger, 29, and Christopher Schwarzenegger, 25, — wanted to know if the 25-year-old was in fact his biological child.

“I thought my heart stopped,” he said of the moment before remembering telling his then-wife, "‘Yes, Maria. Joseph is my son.' She was obviously crushed by that.”

"I have caused enough pain for my family, because of my f***-up," the actor said of the secret relationship with their staffer. "Everyone had to suffer. Maria had to suffer, the kids had to suffer, Joseph, his mother, everyone. I’m going to have to live with that for the rest of my life."