Maria Shriver Will Not Be Responding to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Documentary as Once-Married Couple Are in a 'Really Good Place'

"[Maria] would like to keep what happened in the past behind her and not relive some of the challenges she faced in her marriage," a source explained of the 67-year-old, who shares daughters Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33, Christina Schwarzenegger, 31, and sons Patrick Schwarzenegger, 29, and Christopher Schwarzenegger, 25, with the body builder.

"She’s in a really good place with Arnold now and they’re able to focus on what matters most to them — their children," the insider continued. "She doesn’t live with regrets and chooses to focus her life on positive energy and moving forward."