Maria Shriver Will Not Be Responding to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Documentary as Once-Married Couple Are in a 'Really Good Place'
Maria Shriver will not be speaking on Arnold Schwarzenegger's latest tell-all documentary.
After the former California Governor opened up about the breakdown of his marriage to the journalist in his new Netflix series, Arnold, insiders close to Shriver say she will not be speaking on the revelations made by Schwarzenegger.
"[Maria] would like to keep what happened in the past behind her and not relive some of the challenges she faced in her marriage," a source explained of the 67-year-old, who shares daughters Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33, Christina Schwarzenegger, 31, and sons Patrick Schwarzenegger, 29, and Christopher Schwarzenegger, 25, with the body builder.
"She’s in a really good place with Arnold now and they’re able to focus on what matters most to them — their children," the insider continued. "She doesn’t live with regrets and chooses to focus her life on positive energy and moving forward."
Shriver and Schwarzenegger — who wed in 1986 — split in 2011 after the Terminator star came clean about his affair with their housekeeper, Mildred Baena, in 1996, which resulted in the birth of their son, Joseph Baena, 25.
In the doc, Schwarzenegger recalled a marriage counseling session with his former spouse where the therapist asked him, "She [Shriver] wants to know if you’re the father of Joseph."
"I thought my heart stopped, and then I told the truth," the 75-year-old remembered feeling. "She was crushed because of that."
"I have caused enough pain for my family, because of my f***-up," the actor said of his secret romance's affect on the people he loves the most. "Everyone had to suffer. Maria had to suffer, the kids had to suffer, Joseph, his mother, everyone. I’m going to have to live with that for the rest of my life."
"It was wrong what I did. But I don’t want to make Joseph feel that he is not welcomed in this world — because he is very much welcomed in this world. I love him and he has turned out to be an extraordinary young man," he noted.
Us Weekly spoke to sources close to Shriver.