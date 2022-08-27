A Devoted Stepdad! Everything Blake Shelton Has Said About Parenting Gwen Stefani's 3 Sons

The Voice judge explained that he was never afraid of having a blended brood since he grew up in one himself.

"He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1 year old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad," Shelton said of brother Richie, who he lost at the age of 24 in a car accident in 1990. "You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."