Blake Shelton Admits He'd Rather Spend Time With Gwen Stefani & Her Kids Instead Of Making Music: 'It's A New Phase Of My Life'
Country superstar Blake Shelton has become a full-fledged family man! The singer, 46, used to be constantly in the recording studio or on the road to tour, but he admitted that these days, he prefers to spend his time with wife Gwen Stefani, 52, and his three stepsons.
"Look, I love music and I love The Voice," he told a reporter in a recent interview. "I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life."
The "Hollaback Girl" crooner shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, but Shelton quickly formed a strong bond with the boys.
The Oklahoma native noted he's still passionate about music, and "luckily," his record label allows him to put out a new tune whenever he's hit with inspiration.
Shelton also discussed how much his sound and image have changed since his career took off, which can also be said for Stefani. Though the star knew who the mom-of-three was before they struck up a romance, he doesn't think they would have collaborated back in the day.
"I would have probably said, 'Are you talking about that girl that holds up the orange in her video?' I never understood until now that she's from Orange County," he quipped. "My entire life of knowing who Gwen Stefani even was was 'Is that the girl that holds the orange up in the video? Oh my god, she's so hot, but why is she obsessed with this freaking orange, you know?'"
As OK! previously shared, the lovebirds had dreamed of having their own baby via surrogate, but a source claimed they had recently "given up" on the idea, as Stefani's sons "are more than enough for them."
Though "Blake's family hoped he'd have his own children," they're not too upset, as the couple are still "are very much in love."
Shelton talked to Entertainment Tonight.