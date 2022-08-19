Blake Shelton Admits He'd Rather Spend Time With Gwen Stefani & Her Kids Instead Of Making Music: 'It's A New Phase Of My Life'

Country superstar Blake Shelton has become a full-fledged family man! The singer, 46, used to be constantly in the recording studio or on the road to tour, but he admitted that these days, he prefers to spend his time with wife Gwen Stefani, 52, and his three stepsons.

"Look, I love music and I love The Voice," he told a reporter in a recent interview. "I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life."