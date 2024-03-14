11 Things to Know About Wendy Williams' Health Crisis
Wendy Williams Once Passed Out During a Live Taping
In 2017, Wendy Williams sparked concerns when she fainted during a live taping of The Wendy Williams Show's Halloween episode.
"That was not a stunt," Williams, who was dressed as the Statue of Liberty at the time, said. "I overheated in my costume and I did pass out, but, you know what? I'm a champ and I'm back."
The following day, Williams got emotional while speaking about people thinking it was a joke. She added that she started feeling like she would faint about 48 minutes into the episode, but she still pushed through.
Wendy Williams Canceled Tapings in 2018
Williams didn't feel well in February 2018, leading her to switch-up the schedule.
A spokesperson told Us Weekly, "Wendy is still experiencing flu-like symptoms and so she can rest up and get better, we have decided to cancel tapings the rest of the week."
'The Wendy Williams Show' Viewers Learned About Her Graves' Disease Diagnosis
Only a few days after her return to her show, Williams shocked her fans when she announced her Graves' disease diagnosis. The medical issue caused her eyes to protrude as it squeezes the muscles behind her eyeballs.
"Wendy has been openly dealing with her Graves' Disease for many years in addition to hyperthyroidism. Yesterday, Wendy's doctor prescribed a necessary three weeks of rest to get her levels and medication in sync," a representative told People. "The show will be in repeats during this unplanned hiatus. A live show was produced today so that Wendy could speak directly to her fans and explain her condition."
She entered a three-week break at the time to focus on her recovery.
Wendy Williams Sustained Injuries Before Her Show's Taping
Williams surprised everyone when she sat on her hosting chair on December 18, 2018, with her arm sling hidden underneath her shirt. Reports said she sustained an injury in her right shoulder following an undisclosed accident, but she was well enough to go back to work immediately.
Wendy Williams Announced Her Extended Hiatus Due to Ill Health
Over a year after she was diagnosed with Graves' disease, Williams decided to extend her hiatus to focus on her health amid the different issues she had. This allowed celebrities to fill in and host the show until she returned.
"I have a plethora of doctors, my medical team, and I'm happy to tell you that I'm doing swell," she told her fans.
She Began Addiction Treatment While in a Sober House
Amid her health issues, Williams also battled addiction while living in a sober house. She told her show's viewers she wanted to tell her story because she was always "very open and truthful."
"You know I've had a struggle with cocaine in my past," she continued. "I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don't know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder, and I just stopped."
She began helping herself by seeking treatment for her addiction at the same time.
Wendy Williams Was Diagnosed With Lymphedema
Williams spoke candidly about the other health battle she had in a July 2019 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, saying she had lymphedema that caused her feet to look that way.
"I've got it under control. If [the swelling] in my feet never goes all the way down, at least I have this machine," she continued. "I sit for 45 minutes a day. It's the best party entertainer ever. Everybody [that] comes over wants to do it."
Her Graves' Disease Symptoms Worsened
A representative for Williams told AP News she needed to stop filming her show remotely to receive treatment for her Graves' disease. The symptoms of the autoimmune condition, including fatigue, reportedly worsened at the time.
Wendy Williams Tested Positive for COVID-19
In September 2021, Williams faced another health issue when she contracted COVID-19.
"To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th," a statement from The Wendy Williams Show read. "In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled."
More Health Complications Arose
Due to her continued hiatus, The Wendy Williams Show got canceled in June 2022 and was replaced with Sherri Shepherd's Sherri.
Wendy Williams' Team Revealed Her New Shocking Diagnosis
A press release from Williams' team confirmed her primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnoses after the host underwent extensive medical tests to determine the root cause of her latest condition.
"The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances," her representative wrote.
They added, "Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis."