11 Things to Know About Wendy Williams' Health Crisis

In 2017, Wendy Williams sparked concerns when she fainted during a live taping of The Wendy Williams Show's Halloween episode.

"That was not a stunt," Williams, who was dressed as the Statue of Liberty at the time, said. "I overheated in my costume and I did pass out, but, you know what? I'm a champ and I'm back."

The following day, Williams got emotional while speaking about people thinking it was a joke. She added that she started feeling like she would faint about 48 minutes into the episode, but she still pushed through.