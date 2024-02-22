Wendy Williams' Health Crisis: TV Star Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia and Aphasia
Wendy Williams fans finally have answers about the beloved television star's personal struggles.
In a Thursday, February 22, press release, Williams' team revealed she's officially been diagnosed frontotemporal dementia as well as aphasia.
"As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health," the statement read. "Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions."
"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life," her team explained.
The announcement went on to applaud the former daytime diva's care team who have worked tirelessly for Williams to better understand her current state. "Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires," they continued.
"The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances," her team added of the illness, which Bruce Willis is also currently battling.
"Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis," they added.
"Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way," the statement concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Williams left The Wendy Williams Show in 2021 as her health and personal woes mounted. In the years which followed, the 59-year-old, who shares son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 23, with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., exhibited strange behavior.
In 2022, Williams was placed under a court-ordered guardianship after Wells Fargo froze her bank accounts, suspecting she was the victim of "financial exploitation, dementia or undue influence."
The television star has now been placed in a facility to receive the best care possible. "I spoke with her yesterday and I speak with her very regularly when she reaches out to me. She is, from what I understand, in a wellness, healing type of environment," her sister Wanda Williams confirmed in a recent interview.