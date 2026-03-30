or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Piers Morgan
OK LogoNEWS

Everything to Know About Piers Morgan's 'Most Dangerous' and Worst Interviews: From Wife Killer to Murder 'Mastermind'

Photo of Piers Morgan.
Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan has had a groundbreaking 35-year journalism career — and there's no plans to stop now.

Profile Image

March 30 2026, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Piers Morgan marked another trip around the sun — capping off another year filled with infamous talk show moments.

As the famed British broadcaster celebrated his 61st birthday on Monday, March 30, a few of Morgan's shocking confessions resurfaced, including the times he revealed his "most dangerous" and worst interviews of all time.

While Morgan has had several tense conversations with controversial guests like Kanye West, Nick Fuentes and Andrew Tate throughout his 35-year journalism career, one individual stood out as "probably the most dangerous person" he'd ever spoken to.

Article continues below advertisement

Piers Morgan Details Chilling Murder of Caffey Family After 'Dangerous' Interview

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Piers Morgan said Erin Caffey was probably the 'most dangerous' person he'd ever encountered.
Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan said Erin Caffey was probably the 'most dangerous' person he'd ever encountered.

During his time hosting Killer Women, Confessions of a Serial Killer and Psychopath With Piers Morgan in the 2010s, the TV reporter interviewed former church pianist Erin Caffey, who was responsible for the 2008 deaths of her mother and brothers, as well as the murder of her father.

At age 16, Caffey was accused of convincing her boyfriend, Charlie Wilkinson, and his friend, Charles Waid, to murder her entire family after allegedly being banned from seeing her lover.

Appearing on Lorraine Kelly's talk show in 2016, Morgan provided chilling details of the disturbing crime.

Article continues below advertisement

'She Basically Masterminds the Annihilation of Her Family'

Image of Piers Morgan spent much of the 2010s conducting interviews with infamous murderers and criminals.
Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan spent much of the 2010s conducting interviews with infamous murderers and criminals.

"She basically masterminds the annihilation of her family. You know, she sends in the boyfriend with his mate while she waits outside with the mate's girlfriend and they go in with machetes and guns," he confessed after Kelly said Caffey looked "innocent."

He continued, "They kill the mother, they riddle the father with bullets, they go and kill the two younger brothers, and there was no warning, no suggestion of anything coming. And, you know, as I sat there, looking at her, I just thought, 'My God, you're probably the most dangerous person I've ever been this close to in my life'. And I have no explanation after an hour of interviewing her for why you did this."

When speaking to Morgan, Caffey reflected on Wilkinson's claim the murder plan was her idea after the two suspects entered the family's home in Emory, Texas, opened fire and stabbed her mother, Penny, and brothers, Matthew, 13, and Tyler, 8, with a samurai sword.

MORE ON:
Piers Morgan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Piers Morgan called Erin Caffey one of the 'most dangerous people' he'd ever encountered.
Source: ITV

Piers Morgan called Erin Caffey one of the 'most dangerous people' he'd ever encountered.

Despite being struck by several bullets, Caffey's father, Terry, managed to escape before the house was set on fire.

"I was shocked, angry and hurt, this was the guy [Wilkinson] I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with and he loved me. We were going to get married. When I look back on it now, this was all just stupid. I mean, for what? They weren't beating me, they weren't starving me to death. I had it made," she told Morgan.

Piers Morgan Said Robert Blake Was One of His Worst Interviews

Image of Piers Morgan said Robert Blake 'completely lost it' with him during tense interview.
Source: CNN

Piers Morgan said Robert Blake 'completely lost it' with him during tense interview.

The Piers Morgan Uncensored host has another criminal at the top of his worst interview list: late actor Robert Blake.

"I think Robert Blake, who was an actor who’d been accused of killing his wife many years ago, a kind of comeback interview, and he completely lost it with me, ripped off his jacket, ripped off his earpiece and began hurling abuse at me and began calling me Charlie Potatoes for some unfathomable reason," he told GQ magazine in 2020 of his worst interview experience.

Morgan recalled: "It was so bad, the security guys who weren’t sure if he was armed – it was CNN in Los Angeles – came onto the studio floor and were all standing there with guns and I was like, 'We’re going to have a scene out here', so that was pretty crazy."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.