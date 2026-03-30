Everything to Know About Piers Morgan's 'Most Dangerous' and Worst Interviews: From Wife Killer to Murder 'Mastermind'

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Piers Morgan marked another trip around the sun — capping off another year filled with infamous talk show moments. As the famed British broadcaster celebrated his 61st birthday on Monday, March 30, a few of Morgan's shocking confessions resurfaced, including the times he revealed his "most dangerous" and worst interviews of all time. While Morgan has had several tense conversations with controversial guests like Kanye West, Nick Fuentes and Andrew Tate throughout his 35-year journalism career, one individual stood out as "probably the most dangerous person" he'd ever spoken to.

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Piers Morgan Details Chilling Murder of Caffey Family After 'Dangerous' Interview

Source: MEGA Piers Morgan said Erin Caffey was probably the 'most dangerous' person he'd ever encountered.

During his time hosting Killer Women, Confessions of a Serial Killer and Psychopath With Piers Morgan in the 2010s, the TV reporter interviewed former church pianist Erin Caffey, who was responsible for the 2008 deaths of her mother and brothers, as well as the murder of her father. At age 16, Caffey was accused of convincing her boyfriend, Charlie Wilkinson, and his friend, Charles Waid, to murder her entire family after allegedly being banned from seeing her lover. Appearing on Lorraine Kelly's talk show in 2016, Morgan provided chilling details of the disturbing crime.

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'She Basically Masterminds the Annihilation of Her Family'

Source: MEGA Piers Morgan spent much of the 2010s conducting interviews with infamous murderers and criminals.

"She basically masterminds the annihilation of her family. You know, she sends in the boyfriend with his mate while she waits outside with the mate's girlfriend and they go in with machetes and guns," he confessed after Kelly said Caffey looked "innocent." He continued, "They kill the mother, they riddle the father with bullets, they go and kill the two younger brothers, and there was no warning, no suggestion of anything coming. And, you know, as I sat there, looking at her, I just thought, 'My God, you're probably the most dangerous person I've ever been this close to in my life'. And I have no explanation after an hour of interviewing her for why you did this." When speaking to Morgan, Caffey reflected on Wilkinson's claim the murder plan was her idea after the two suspects entered the family's home in Emory, Texas, opened fire and stabbed her mother, Penny, and brothers, Matthew, 13, and Tyler, 8, with a samurai sword.

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Source: ITV Piers Morgan called Erin Caffey one of the 'most dangerous people' he'd ever encountered.

Despite being struck by several bullets, Caffey's father, Terry, managed to escape before the house was set on fire. "I was shocked, angry and hurt, this was the guy [Wilkinson] I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with and he loved me. We were going to get married. When I look back on it now, this was all just stupid. I mean, for what? They weren't beating me, they weren't starving me to death. I had it made," she told Morgan.

Piers Morgan Said Robert Blake Was One of His Worst Interviews

Source: CNN Piers Morgan said Robert Blake 'completely lost it' with him during tense interview.