or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoPolitics

Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Hangs Up on Piers Morgan in Shocking Interview: Watch

Split photo of Piers Morgan and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark, hung up on British journalist Piers Morgan when pressed about the late child predator's victims.

Feb. 24 2026, Published 9:06 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mark Epstein, the younger brother of late child predator Jeffrey Epstein, hung up during his phone interview with British journalist Piers Morgan on Monday, February 24, after being asked asked, “But you care about the victims of your brother, I presume?”

Appearing by phone on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Mark snapped, “These are the questions I don’t get into. Have a good day,” and then hung up.

Article continues below advertisement

Piers Morgan Pressed on Victims, But Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Wasn't Having It

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Piers Morgan wanted to know Mark Epstein's thoughts on his brother's victims.
Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan wanted to know Mark Epstein's thoughts on his brother's victims.

Piers asked the question after Mark emphatically claimed his brother did not kill himself while in prison in 2019 as he was awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @PiersUncensored/X

Mark Epstein hung up on Piers Morgan mid-interview.

“Okay, well, extraordinary,” Piers said. “Not a difficult question to answer.”

“I’m just concerned that my brother — whoever and whatever he was — was murdered,” Mark told Piers. “That’s my concern.”

Mark has consistently claimed his brother was murdered in his New York jail cell in August 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Epstein Is Certain His Brother Was Murdered

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Mark Epstein said that more autopsy facts will prove his allegations.
Source: MEGA

Mark Epstein said that more autopsy facts will prove his allegations.

Mark recently alleged "more autopsy facts" will be released that he believes will prove his allegations.

Despite these claims, the official cause of death determined by the New York City Medical Examiner's Office remains suicide by hanging.

A 2023 report from the DOJ Inspector General and subsequent reviews in 2025/2026 concluded there was no evidence of foul play or criminality.

A dubious Mark hired renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who observed the autopsy and stated the injuries — specifically three fractures in the neck (hyoid bone and thyroid cartilage) — were more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicide.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Epstein Believes His Brother Was Murdered Because He Was About to 'Name Names'

Image of Jeffrey Epstein's official cause death was ruled as suicide by hanging.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein's official cause death was ruled as suicide by hanging.

In a February 2023 tip to the FBI revealed in recent document releases, Mark alleged that Donald Trump authorized the murder because Jeffrey was about to "name names.”

The FBI and Department of Justice deemed the tip “unverified.”

The dead financier’s brother highlights "negligence and misconduct" at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, including non-functional security cameras and guards failing to conduct scheduled checks the night of the death.

Mark claims his brother was not despondent and was preparing for an upcoming bail hearing.

Article continues below advertisement

FBI Director Kash Patel Dismissed Mark's Allegations as 'Baseless'

Image of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump were once friends.
Source: MEGA

Image of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump were once friends.

Newly released video logs sparked fresh suspicion an fueled conspiracy theories as it seemed to show an unidentified person in a orange uniform seen near Epstein's cell on the night of his death. The FBI initially logged this as a possible inmate, while the DOJ later identified them as a corrections officer carrying bedding.

The White House and FBI Director Kash Patel have dismissed Mark’s allegations, including those against Trump, as baseless.

Mark told Piers on Monday that he did not have a very close relationship with his brother and that he wasn’t interested in discussing the files.

“I no longer answer questions about the things in the files,” he said, “which I really, to be honest, don’t care about.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.