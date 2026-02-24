Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Hangs Up on Piers Morgan in Shocking Interview: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Epstein, the younger brother of late child predator Jeffrey Epstein, hung up during his phone interview with British journalist Piers Morgan on Monday, February 24, after being asked asked, “But you care about the victims of your brother, I presume?” Appearing by phone on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Mark snapped, “These are the questions I don’t get into. Have a good day,” and then hung up.

Piers Morgan Pressed on Victims, But Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Wasn't Having It

Source: MEGA Piers Morgan wanted to know Mark Epstein's thoughts on his brother's victims.

Piers asked the question after Mark emphatically claimed his brother did not kill himself while in prison in 2019 as he was awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges.

"I no longer answer questions about things in the files, which I really to be honest don't care about."



Jeffrey Epstein's brother Mark hangs up on Piers Morgan after being asked how he feels about the victims.



Mark Epstein hung up on Piers Morgan mid-interview.

“Okay, well, extraordinary,” Piers said. “Not a difficult question to answer.” “I’m just concerned that my brother — whoever and whatever he was — was murdered,” Mark told Piers. “That’s my concern.” Mark has consistently claimed his brother was murdered in his New York jail cell in August 2019.

Mark Epstein Is Certain His Brother Was Murdered

Source: MEGA Mark Epstein said that more autopsy facts will prove his allegations.

Mark recently alleged "more autopsy facts" will be released that he believes will prove his allegations. Despite these claims, the official cause of death determined by the New York City Medical Examiner's Office remains suicide by hanging. A 2023 report from the DOJ Inspector General and subsequent reviews in 2025/2026 concluded there was no evidence of foul play or criminality. A dubious Mark hired renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who observed the autopsy and stated the injuries — specifically three fractures in the neck (hyoid bone and thyroid cartilage) — were more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicide.

Mark Epstein Believes His Brother Was Murdered Because He Was About to 'Name Names'

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein's official cause death was ruled as suicide by hanging.

In a February 2023 tip to the FBI revealed in recent document releases, Mark alleged that Donald Trump authorized the murder because Jeffrey was about to "name names.” The FBI and Department of Justice deemed the tip “unverified.” The dead financier’s brother highlights "negligence and misconduct" at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, including non-functional security cameras and guards failing to conduct scheduled checks the night of the death. Mark claims his brother was not despondent and was preparing for an upcoming bail hearing.

FBI Director Kash Patel Dismissed Mark's Allegations as 'Baseless'

Source: MEGA Image of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump were once friends.