Evicted: Kenya Moore Forced to Close Atlanta Hair Salon After Less Than 2 Years Due Battle With Landlord Over Unpaid Rent

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Kenya Moore was forced to close the doors of her Atlanta, Ga., hair salon. According to reports, the reality star's landlord evicted her from the The Kenya Moore Hair Spa premises on Friday, April 24, after ongoing arguments between the two parties over unpaid rent.

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Kenya Moore Refused to Pay Rent

Source: mega Kenya Moore's hair salon was evicted from their location due to unpaid rent.

Moore first began leasing the space in November 2022 and opened it in June — however, she stopped paying rent in December 2024. A local news channel revealed the Bravo star, 55, refused to pay because the landlord "failed to reimburse her for improvements." In January, a court ordered the mom-of-one to pay $77,178 in unpaid rent and fees, but she failed to make the first payment by the February deadline, which is what prompted the eviction. The landlord also filed to recover the "legal expenses it has incurred due to the eviction action," a source claimed.

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Kenya Moore Claims She's Owed $80K

Source: @kenyamoorehairspa/instagram The reality star claimed she didn't pay rent because the landlord owed her money she paid for improvements.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star hasn't responded to the landlord's lawsuit, as on April 17, they filed a request for Moore to cooperate, with the hearing being set for May. Moore addressed the drama on Instagram, writing on Friday, April 24, "I have spent the last several weeks moving out of my salon as a result of my ongoing legal battle with the landlord who has failed to reimburse me nearly $80k of improvement funds I am rightfully owed." "My only recourse was to withhold rent and file a countersuit. I already have my outfit laid out for court chile! To all the amazing women and men who came in and twirled out in style, thank you from the bottom of my heart!" she continued. "This salon chapter is closing, trust me, it’s not the end."

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Brit Eady Was Humiliated Over Incident at the Salon

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Source: mega;@briteady/instagram Kenya Moore was suspended from 'RHOA' over an incident at the salon.

There hasn't been a lack of drama since the space opened in June 2024, as at the time, Moore showed sexually explicit footage of costar Brit Eady at the grand opening event. She has since apologized. As OK! reported, Eady previously sued Bravo, claiming they failed to protect her against the revenge p--- incident. In a November 2025 filing, Eady said Moore shared a photo of a woman "engaged in a graphic s-- act" while at the grand opening and told the "audience the woman was Eady."

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Source: @briteady/instagram;mega 'RHOA' star Brit Eady celebrated the eviction news.

The filing alleged NBCUniversal knew Moore’s actions were “atrocious and wrong” — which led to a suspension — but they still made “the disgusting decision to leverage it at Eady’s great expense.” "They pressured Eady to discuss the incident and her sexual history on camera — and in front of her own mother, no less. And when Eady pushed back and invoked her legal rights, they retaliated against her," the suit stated. "Rather than protect Eady from the harmful effects of her co-worker’s sexual harassment, Defendants chose to amplify the event and repeatedly re-traumatize Eady with it."

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Brit Eady Got the Last Laugh