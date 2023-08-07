Kenya Moore 'Delusional' and a 'Bully' to 'RHOA' Production Team, Costar Courtney Rhodes Claims
Courtney Rhodes did not hold back when talking about Kenya Moore.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta "friend of" spilled the scalding hot tea about her costar during a Friday, August 4, appearance on David Yontef's "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast — and it's clear the two are most definitely not pals.
"Kenya is a lot more delusional than people realize, and when she wants to do something and have a story in a narrative, she's just going to run with it," the Bravo newbie claimed.
Rhodes continued to twist the knife with her allegations about the former beauty queen, claiming that despite working with the production staff for years, she was not exactly kind to them during a Season 15 squabble with her cast mates.
"It was obvious that Kenya was okay, because what you didn't see was she was cursing production out," the jewelry designer alleged of Moore's meltdown. "The way she speaks to production, it just makes me uncomfortable. On the Alabama trip, the lighting wasn't bright enough for her, and she just tore into this young lady on production. I was just mortified."
"That was so inappropriate, and that's not right," Rhodes continued of the situation. "I don't like that. That s--- is not cool. You are not above anybody. I wasn't really paying attention to everybody's reaction. But for me personally, I was like, my friends don't do that. You don't treat people like that. People have rights. Bullying is not cool. Like, come on, stop. It's not okay."
Rhodes did not let up on the uncomfortable situation, adding, "It doesn't matter if it's someone sweeping the floor. It does not matter. We're all humans. It's so gross and disrespectful. I lost a lot of respect for her at that moment, and seeing that a couple of times — we are oil and water."
Moore has yet to comment on Rhode's claims.