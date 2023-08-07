Kenya Moore 'Delusional' and a 'Bully' to 'RHOA' Production Team, Costar Courtney Rhodes Claims

"It was obvious that Kenya was okay, because what you didn't see was she was cursing production out," the jewelry designer alleged of Moore's meltdown. "The way she speaks to production, it just makes me uncomfortable. On the Alabama trip, the lighting wasn't bright enough for her, and she just tore into this young lady on production. I was just mortified."

"That was so inappropriate, and that's not right," Rhodes continued of the situation. "I don't like that. That s--- is not cool. You are not above anybody. I wasn't really paying attention to everybody's reaction. But for me personally, I was like, my friends don't do that. You don't treat people like that. People have rights. Bullying is not cool. Like, come on, stop. It's not okay."