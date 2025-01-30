'RHOA' Fans Urge for Producers to End the Bravo Show After ‘Heavily Produced’ Season 16 Trailer Is Released
The trailer for Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was released on January 30 — and it's safe to say fans are unhappy after a lengthy wait.
The cast for the upcoming show includes some familiar faces — Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks and Drew Sidora. Cynthia Bailey, who starred on the show as a full-time cast member for years, will be featured in a "friend" role. Newcomers joining the show include Angela Oakley, Kelli Ferrell and Brittany Eady, while former "friend" of the show Shamea Morton Mwangi will also step up into a full-time role.
Kenya Moore was set to be featured as another full-time cast member but was suspended from this season after an incident involving sexually explicit posters of Eady.
In a conversation with The Daily Dish on December 11, 2024, Andy Cohen hyped up the new season, sharing he was “really excited” about it.
“I think people have been waiting a long time to see what we’ve done,” Cohen shared.
“We’ve got great new Housewives," he added, noting seeing Mwangi in a full-time role is “a breath of fresh air.” In another interview with Deadline, he referred to the new season as “outstanding,” explaining he had seen seven episodes already.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When the trailer begins, viewers are treated to a few dramatic lines before Williams tells fans she’s back. “You can be the sweetest peach in the orchard,” she says, “but not everyone can handle the juice.” The teaser then progresses into showing clips of all the women, introducing the audience to the cast. Surprisingly, Parks is not featured in any of this footage and only makes an appearance in the last few seconds of the over three-minute clip. Moore is also seen a little bit as well, and there is a conversation that seems to pertain to the aforementioned incident involving her. Over the bulk of the trailer, there are insults thrown back and forth and some clear fighting, but there doesn’t seem to be any cohesive story arc for the season.
Once the trailer was shared, viewers were quick to run to social media platform X to dissect it — and the comments were not overly positive. “This season feels heavily produced,” one naysayer wrote. “They even look like they’ve been filming with 4K cameras.” Another X member shared their disappointment with a sad face emoji, noting they feel like they’ve been waiting two years for this. In a similar vein, another critic expressed their ambivalence, stating they weren’t sure about this but “we’ll see.”
More critical banter continued to flood in on X, with one user adding the show is “sadly not that girl anymore,” while another claimed the once popular franchise “had its run and sometimes things have to end.”