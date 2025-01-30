'RHOA' Fans Urge for Producers to End the Bravo Show After ‘Heavily Produced’ Season 16 Trailer Is Released

The cast for the upcoming show includes some familiar faces — Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks and Drew Sidora. Cynthia Bailey, who starred on the show as a full-time cast member for years, will be featured in a "friend" role. Newcomers joining the show include Angela Oakley, Kelli Ferrell and Brittany Eady, while former "friend" of the show Shamea Morton Mwangi will also step up into a full-time role.

Kenya Moore was set to be featured as another full-time cast member but was suspended from this season after an incident involving sexually explicit posters of Eady.