'RHOA' Castmate Sues Bravo Over Allegations She Was Victimized by Kenya Moore

Brittany “Brit” Eady, a breakout star from The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16, is taking legal action. She filed a $20 million lawsuit against Bravo, NBCUniversal and the show’s production companies, claiming the network failed to protect her after a controversial on-camera incident involving veteran cast member Kenya Moore.

According to her court filing obtained by OK!, Eady decided in July 2025 not to return for Season 17, following the shocking “revenge p---” incident involving Moore.

Source: Bravo Brittany Eady is suing Bravo and NBCUniversal for $20 million.

According to the new November 2025 filing, Moore went ahead and “published to a group of hundreds of live onlookers,” during her June 2024 Salon Event opening, a photo of a female “engaged in a graphic s-- act.” “[Moore] told the audience the woman was Eady,” the document stated.

While NBCUniversal knew Moore’s behavior was “atrocious, and wrong” — which led to her suspension — the network allegedly made “the disgusting decision to leverage it at Eady’s great expense.” “They pressured Eady to discuss the incident and her sexual history on camera — and in front of her own mother, no less. And when Eady pushed back and invoked her legal rights, they retaliated against her. Rather than protect Eady from the harmful effects of her co-worker’s sexual harassment, Defendants chose to amplify the event and repeatedly re-traumatize Eady with it. Over months, Defendants traded on the graphically sexualized nature of the events to coerce Eady into traumatic workplace discussions of her life’s most intimate sexual moments. This was not ‘Real Housewives as usual’ — it was sexual harassment and it was retaliation, and Eady brings this case to hold Defendants to account for their horrific behavior,” the filing stated.

Source: MEGA;@briteady/Instagram The reality star claimed Kenya Moore publicly humiliated her at a salon event.

Prior to the event, Eady reportedly told producers she didn’t want to attend Moore’s salon opening because of ongoing tension. She explained she “was not ready for the drama at the Salon Event” in June 2024, and “felt like it was a set-up, and that she was terrified that her attendance at the Salon Event would cause tensions to escalate further.”

Despite her concerns, producer Shanae Humphrey allegedly insisted that attending the event was “mandatory, and that she did not have a choice.” Eady also spoke to a Human Resources representative from Truly, a major Bravo production company, who warned that Moore might do something to embarrass her but told her to “attend anyway and leave quickly.”

Source: MEGA Producers allegedly forced Brittany Eady to attend the event despite her concerns.

The legal documents also describe the toll the incident has taken on Eady. “In the immediate aftermath of the Salon Event, Eady experienced severe depressive moods and anxiety, and felt as though she was not going to survive what had happened to her,” the filing reads. “To this day, Eady experiences severe feelings of depression and anxiety as well as insomnia.”

“Eady also fears leaving her house and appearing in public due to the humiliation and trauma she experienced,” the documents continued.

Source: MEGA Brittany Eady said the incident caused depression, anxiety and insomnia.