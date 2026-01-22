'RHOA' Castmate Sues Bravo Over Allegations She Was Victimized by Kenya Moore
Jan. 22 2026, Published 7:59 a.m. ET
Brittany “Brit” Eady, a breakout star from The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16, is taking legal action.
She filed a $20 million lawsuit against Bravo, NBCUniversal and the show’s production companies, claiming the network failed to protect her after a controversial on-camera incident involving veteran cast member Kenya Moore.
According to her court filing obtained by OK!, Eady decided in July 2025 not to return for Season 17, following the shocking “revenge p---” incident involving Moore.
According to the new November 2025 filing, Moore went ahead and “published to a group of hundreds of live onlookers,” during her June 2024 Salon Event opening, a photo of a female “engaged in a graphic s-- act.”
“[Moore] told the audience the woman was Eady,” the document stated.
While NBCUniversal knew Moore’s behavior was “atrocious, and wrong” — which led to her suspension — the network allegedly made “the disgusting decision to leverage it at Eady’s great expense.”
“They pressured Eady to discuss the incident and her sexual history on camera — and in front of her own mother, no less. And when Eady pushed back and invoked her legal rights, they retaliated against her. Rather than protect Eady from the harmful effects of her co-worker’s sexual harassment, Defendants chose to amplify the event and repeatedly re-traumatize Eady with it. Over months, Defendants traded on the graphically sexualized nature of the events to coerce Eady into traumatic workplace discussions of her life’s most intimate sexual moments. This was not ‘Real Housewives as usual’ — it was sexual harassment and it was retaliation, and Eady brings this case to hold Defendants to account for their horrific behavior,” the filing stated.
Prior to the event, Eady reportedly told producers she didn’t want to attend Moore’s salon opening because of ongoing tension.
She explained she “was not ready for the drama at the Salon Event” in June 2024, and “felt like it was a set-up, and that she was terrified that her attendance at the Salon Event would cause tensions to escalate further.”
Despite her concerns, producer Shanae Humphrey allegedly insisted that attending the event was “mandatory, and that she did not have a choice.”
Eady also spoke to a Human Resources representative from Truly, a major Bravo production company, who warned that Moore might do something to embarrass her but told her to “attend anyway and leave quickly.”
The legal documents also describe the toll the incident has taken on Eady.
“In the immediate aftermath of the Salon Event, Eady experienced severe depressive moods and anxiety, and felt as though she was not going to survive what had happened to her,” the filing reads. “To this day, Eady experiences severe feelings of depression and anxiety as well as insomnia.”
“Eady also fears leaving her house and appearing in public due to the humiliation and trauma she experienced,” the documents continued.
She has reportedly been “unable to receive psychological or psychiatric help because she experiences severe anxiety about her privacy being violated and worries that if she attempts to receive medical treatment, her private medical information will be revealed to the public and used to further humiliate her.”
As a result, Eady allegedly has also “suffered reputational harm” as a result of her public sexual harassment. The filing claims this has “harmed her personal and business relationships,” cost her business opportunities and resulted in a “total loss of privacy in her daily life.”