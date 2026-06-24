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Ex-Disney CEO Bob Iger Felt Jimmy Kimmel's Jokes About Charlie Kirk's Murder Were 'Ill-Timed' and 'Probably Inappropriate'

Photo of Bob Iger and Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Ex-Disney CEO Bob Iger wanted Jimmy Kimmel to apologize for his jokes about Charlie Kirk.

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June 24 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

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Ex-Disney CEO Bob Iger spoke out for the first time regarding Jimmy Kimmel's suspension last year, which came after the late-night host's controversial comments about right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk's murder.

Iger, 73, a top executive for three decades, was leading ABC's parent company in September 2025 when Kimmel, 58, was pulled off the air.

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Former Disney CEO Addresses Jimmy Kimmel's September 2025 Suspension

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Photo of Bob Iger said Jimmy Kimmel's comments were done in 'bad taste.'
Source: MEGA

Bob Iger said Jimmy Kimmel's comments were done in 'bad taste.'

The former CEO addressed whether the move was politically motivated, as it was criticized as a concession to the Trump administration, with the president calling for Kimmel's removal from the air.

"That was not the case. We thought it was in bad taste," Iger explained to the Financial Times in an interview published on Wednesday, June 24.

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Bob Iger Was Against Punishing Jimmy Kimmel

Photo of Bob Iger wanted Jimmy Kimmel to 'acknowledge' the 'ill-timing' of the joke.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube; MEGA

Bob Iger wanted Jimmy Kimmel to 'acknowledge' the 'ill-timing' of the joke.

Iger continued, "We just wanted him to acknowledge that it was an ill-timed and probably inappropriate comment."

Despite the backlash, the executive said he "wholeheartedly" endorsed the company's decision not to punish Kimmel permanently.

The drama first kicked off days after Kirk's September 10, 2025, murder, when Kimmel made a joke about suspected shooter Tyler Robinson claiming the MAGA movement may use the murder for political gain.

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Jimmy Kimmel Joked About Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel claimed the MAGA movement would try to 'capitalize' on Charlie Kirk's murder.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel claimed the MAGA movement would try to 'capitalize' on Charlie Kirk's murder.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said during the talk show’s opening monologue on September 15. "Many in MAGA-land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk."

He also made a joke at President Donald Trump's expense after a viral video showed him giving a short response to Kirk’s murder before shifting the discussion to the White House's ballroom construction plans.

"He's at the fourth stage of grief: construction," Kimmel quipped. "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish."

Jimmy Kimmel Was Pulled off the Air Following Charlie Kirk Jokes

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel was pulled off the air on September 17, 2025.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel was pulled off the air on September 17, 2025.

Only two days later, a rep for Disney’s ABC confirmed Jimmy Kimmel Live! was being pulled from the network and was on an indefinite hiatus.

Iger was reportedly part of the decision, according to The New York Times and Deadline.

Nexstar, the largest broadcast and digital media company in the U.S. and operator of dozens of ABC affiliates, also issued a press release, stating it "strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets."

Though Kimmel was back on the air the following week, Disney faced backlash over the suspension, including protests and criticism from entertainment industry figures like Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston.

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