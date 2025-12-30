Donald Trump Won't Stop Reposting Bizarre Karoline Leavitt 'Rate My Butt' Fan Account

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump continues to promote a spoof X page dedicated to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The fan account, which features a "parody" badge, once creepily asked followers to rate the 28-year-old Trump spokesperson's butt. Despite that, the 79-year-old president keeps sharing content from @WHLeavitt on his Truth Social account.

Donald Trump Shares Posts About Election Denial and Immigrants

Source: mega Donald Trump shared a recent post by the account about the 2020 election being rigged.

On Christmas Eve, Trump amplified a post by the account peddling unfounded claims that the 2020 election was rigged, a topic he's still fixated on. It read: "BREAKING: Fulton County admits 315K 2020 votes lacked required poll worker signatures — a major rule violation. Republicans demand restitution for Rudy Giuliani, hit with charges & $148M fine for contesting GA election. Do you support giving his money back?" On Christmas Day, he shared a screen grab from a post demanding all Somali immigrants in Minnesota be deported.

'What Do You Think of My Backside?'

Source: mega The account asked its followers to rate the press secretary's butt in March.

In March, the joke account, which boasts a whopping 214,000 followers, shared a clip of Leavitt entering Air Force One and wrote, "What do you think of my backside? Watch the video — it’s featured in the final 3 seconds. I am with President Trump and Mr. [Elon] Musk."

Source: mega The user invited MAGA supporters to the White House for July 4.

The poster also previously invited their followers to the White House for the Fourth of July. They wrote in June, "I am selecting 1,776 MAGA supporters from X for a free White House visit on July 4th, with a Trump photo op! If President Trump approved and all the expenses were covered, would you join?"

The Karoline Leavitt Fan Account Is Foreign

Source: @WHLeavitt/x The user posting as @WHLeavitt is based outside of the U.S.

A newly introduced feature on X, "about this account," shows the poster is actually based in Taiwan. The aging president regularly boosts foreign trolls posing as MAGA Influencers on social media. Trump recently shared a post from another user, Trump Girl, that read, "The election was STOLEN. President Trump was correct." The account claims to be based in California but is located in South Asia.

Source: @CharlieK_news/x The president has shared content from a Charlie Kirk-themed account is based in Eastern Europe.