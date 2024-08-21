Donald Trump Refers to His Supporters as 'Basement Dwellers,' Claims Ex-President's Former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham
Stephanie Grisham, former press secretary for the Trump administration, openly disavowed her former boss and expressed her endorsement for Kamala Harris for president during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
On Tuesday, August 20, Grisham — who previously described herself as a "true believer" in Donald Trump — revealed her personal "political evolution" over the years in her speech.
She confessed to once being a devoted Trump supporter, even going as far as becoming part of his inner circle and spending significant holidays with him. However, recent events led to a drastic change in her stance.
"I saw him when the cameras were off, behind closed doors. Trump mocks his supporters. He calls them basement dwellers," she told the crowd in Chicago.
In her speech, Grisham included a story about a hospital visit he made during the COVID pandemic, recalling how people were dying in the intensive care unit.
"He was mad that the cameras were not watching him. He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth," she said. "He used to tell me, 'It doesn't matter what you say, Stephanie — say it enough and people will believe you.' But it does matter — what you say matters, and what you don't say matters."
The former press secretary said that on Jan. 6, 2021, she asked former First Lady Melania Trump if she would tweet out that while peaceful protest is the right of every American, "there's no place for lawlessness or violence."
"She replied with one word: 'No,'" Grisham confessed. "I became the first senior staffer to resign that day. I couldn't be part of the insanity any longer."
"In fact, I had a resignation letter written out with some very specific points in it that I was ready to hand over at any moment," she continued. "Jan. 6, of course, was my breaking point. And I was really proud that I was, well, the first in the administration to resign."
Grisham commended the Harris campaign for its adept communication skills in highlighting issues concerning personal freedoms.
She emphasized that the campaign effectively conveyed the message that people's rights were being eroded, encompassing not only abortion rights but also access to birth control.
"I really believe, a lot of people — especially Republican women — are going to vote for Kamala but maybe not tell their husbands," she explained, referring to Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance, as "short-sighted" and "misogynistic."