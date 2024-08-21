Donald Trump Refers to His Supporters as 'Basement Dwellers,' Claims Ex-President's Former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham

On Tuesday, August 20, Grisham — who previously described herself as a "true believer" in Donald Trump — revealed her personal "political evolution" over the years in her speech.

She confessed to once being a devoted Trump supporter, even going as far as becoming part of his inner circle and spending significant holidays with him. However, recent events led to a drastic change in her stance.

"I saw him when the cameras were off, behind closed doors. Trump mocks his supporters. He calls them basement dwellers," she told the crowd in Chicago.