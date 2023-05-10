Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Wife Laura 3 Years After Cheating Scandal

Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz is providing his followers an update on life as a former preacher who was fired from the church in November 2020 for "moral failures" after being "unfaithful" to his wife, Laura.

"For the last 3 years my entire focus has been fighting for my wife and my kids, my family has been my only priority," the 44-year-old wrote in a social media statement ahead of FX's The Secrets of Hillsong documentary release on Friday, May 19.