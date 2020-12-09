Ex-Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz is seeking “treatment at an outpatient facility” for his mental health following his recent affair and being fired from the megachurch.

The facility “specializes in depression, anxiety and pastoral burnout,” a source close to the former pastor told PEOPLE.

WHO IS CARL LENTZ? LEARN ABOUT THE HILLSONG PASTOR & JUSTIN BIEBER‘S FORMER PAL

Lentz was let go from Hillsong last month after being with the church for 10 years. Hillsong founder Brian Houston cited “ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust” as the reason for his ousting. He also noted a recent “revelation of moral failures.”

“We are confident that after a time of rest and restoration, God will use Carl in another way outside of Hillsong church,” Houston wrote in a statement. “In terminating his tenure, we in no way want to diminish the good work he did here.”

After his firing from the church, Lentz admitted that he cheated on his wife, Laura, whom he had been married to since 2003 and shares three children with. The source told PEOPLE that one of his reasonings for seeking treatment is that “he wants to be better for his family and is dedicated to doing the work.”

The insider added, “His family is supporting him and hopes their privacy will be respected on this journey.”

HEAVEN… OR HELL? SCANDALS THAT HAVE PLAGUED HILLSONG CHURCH OVER THE YEARS

Lentz owned up to his affair via Instagram and vowed to “seek out the help that I need” in order to rebuild trust with his wife and repair his family.

“I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that,” he wrote. “This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

Despite news of his affair, Lentz and his wife have remained committed to one another and their marriage. The couple were all smiles when they were spotted together enjoying a stroll on the beach over the weekend.

DISGRACED PASTOR CARL LENTZ & WIFE PRESENT UNITED FRONT DURING BEACH WALK: PHOTOS

As for what’s next for the famous pastor, he has “no plans to open his own church,” an insider told Page Six. “Carl knows he put Hillsong in a bad spot, but he’s appreciative of all they did for him. He’s reaffirming his relationship with God.”