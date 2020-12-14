Another one bites the dust! Selena Gomez is no longer a member of Hillsong Church amid Pastor Carl Lentz‘s recent infidelity drama, a source told The Daily Telegraph.

Gomez “doesn’t identify with Hillsong any longer” as she feels “bitterly disillusioned” by the Pentecostal institution after Lentz’s affair with designer Ranin Karim was revealed. The 28-year-old “considers herself a Christian” and “says she has a close relationship with God, and she believes this is not how God wants us to operate,” the insider said.

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer’s decision to end her relationship with the megachurch also had to do with her split from ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and her diminished friendship with church founder Brian Houston — who cut ties with the pastor following his sex scandal. “At one stage she adored Carl … she, Brian, his daughter Laura and Justin were a team, really close, she used to hang out with Brian’s daughter-in-law Esther, now she doesn’t want anything to do with Hillsong anymore,” the insider dished.

Houston cited “ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures” as the reason for Lentz’s ousting. “We are confident that after a time of rest and restoration, God will use Carl in another way outside of Hillsong church,” the 66-year-old said in the statement on November 4. “In terminating his tenure, we in no way want to diminish the good work he did here.”

Despite being let go of from the church, Lentz “has no ill will towards the church and recognizes that they needed to take some course of action to address his missteps,” a source told PEOPLE. Over the years, Lentz received more recognition for his work and an increase in A-list supporters like Gomez, Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kevin Durant and more.

The shamed ex-Hillsong pastor — who was a member of the megachurch for ten years — recently entered an outpatient facility for treatment for “depression, anxiety, and pastoral burnout” following his infidelity. “He wants to be better for his family and is dedicated to doing the work. His family is supporting him and hopes their privacy will be respected on this journey,” the source told the outlet.

The 36-year-old admitted he cheated on his wife, Laura — whom he had been married to since 2003 and shares three children with — after he was fired from Hillsong Church via Instagram. “I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that,” he wrote in November. “This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

Lentz’s wife has remained by his side amid these troubling times, as the duo was recently spotted enjoying a stroll on the beach together. While the father of three works on restoring his relationship with Laura, he has “no plans to open his own church,” an insider told Page Six. “Carl knows he put Hillsong in a bad spot, but he’s appreciative of all they did for him. He’s reaffirming his relationship with God.”