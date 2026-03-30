TRUE CRIME NEWS Ex-Pima County Sheriff Says Nancy Guthrie Crime Scene Was 'Corrupted': 'That's the End of It' Source: NBC News/YouTube; @savannahguthrie/Instagram The former Pima County Sheriff blasted current Sheriff Chris Nanos for irrevocably corrupting the Nancy Guthrie crime scene. Lesley Abravanel March 30 2026, Published 10:14 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Pima County Sheriff and U.S. Surgeon General Richard Carmona has publicly accused current Sheriff Chris Nanos of "corrupting" the crime scene at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie. Richard’s criticisms, made during an appearance on the Friday, March 27, episode of NewsNation’s Brian Entin Investigates, center on procedural lapses, including Richard stating a “fundamental error” made by Sheriff Chris by personally declaring the crime scene open, a decision that typically belongs to the lead detective after all evidence is processed. The former Surgeon General under President George W. Bush emphasized that "once it has been corrupted, that's the end of it" and that a crime scene cannot be "reconstituted" once its integrity is lost.

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'How Do We Know This Is Real Evidence?'

Source: NBC News/YouTube Sheriff Chris Nanos has been criticized for his handling of the case.

“That’s not something a sheriff does,” Richard said. “It’s the lead detective that’s out there that says, we can open this area now because we have made this determination that all of the evidence necessary has been photographed, bagged, tagged, and so on.” Footage surfaced showing a pizza delivery vehicle driving across the front lawn during the active investigation. Richard warned that defense attorneys could easily use this to argue that any evidence collected from the scene is unreliable. “If you’re going to court and you’re making a case, a defense attorney says, ‘That crime scene was corrupted — you had people delivering pizzas,'” Richard said. “How do we know this is real evidence?”

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The sheriff is currently facing a recall from the community.

Richard maintained that the scene was irrevocably corrupted. “You have not maintained the integrity of that space,” he declared. As a result, he added, the embattled Pima County Sheriff, who is currently facing a recall, has lost the community's trust.

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'You Cannot Lead Without Trust'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram;MEGA The sheriff was also criticized for sending physical evidence to a private lab in Florida.

“The public has to have trust in its law enforcement agency. You cannot lead without trust. And when you have a sheriff that has to keep correcting himself and changing his story every day, the public loses faith in you,” Richard said. The sheriff was also criticized for sending physical evidence to a private lab in Florida for cost reasons rather than using free federal services from the FBI.

Source: MEGA The sheriff said he has 'no regrets' about the case.