or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance: Ashleigh Banfield Reveals Where Investigators Allegedly Found Blood Inside Her Home

Photo of Nancy Guthrie and her home
Source: 12 News Arizona/Youtube;pima county sheriff's department

Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing for over 50 days.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 25 2026, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ashleigh Banfield shared new claims in the case of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, who went missing on February 1.

While it was already known that droplets of the 84-year-old's blood were found outside near her front door, Banfield revealed on the Wednesday, March 25, episode of "Drop Dead Serious" that Nancy's blood was also discovered inside the Tucson, Ariz., home she was taken from.

Article continues below advertisement

Blood Was Allegedly Found Inside Nancy Guthrie's Home

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Ashleigh Banfield claimed Nancy Guthrie's blood was found inside her home near her front door.
Source: @dropdeadserious/youtube

Ashleigh Banfield claimed Nancy Guthrie's blood was found inside her home near her front door.

"My source told me on day three that there was blood found inside the home. A second source of mine confirmed [there was] definitely blood inside the home," Banfield spilled. "And that second source went further and told me that [when] deputies arrived… they saw evidence that indicated that they needed to call in a more skilled and experienced team like homicide investigators."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of January 31.
Source: pima county sheriff's department

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of January 31.

"We were told there was blood in the house, but I could never find out where. Where did those investigators see it so that they knew there was something so dire that they had to bring in homicide investigators?" the star asked.

"Now I know where the blood was inside the house. And it is a fascinating piece of data," she declared. "Because it was right in the front entrance of the home. Front entrance, front hallway, whatever you want to call it."

Article continues below advertisement

The Inside Blood Pattern Is the Same as Outside

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of 'The front entrance has a pattern of blood that is the same as it is outside,' Ashleigh Banfield claimed.
Source: 12 News Arizona/Youtube

'The front entrance has a pattern of blood that is the same as it is outside,' Ashleigh Banfield claimed.

"The front entrance has a pattern of blood that is the same as it is outside and goes over the threshold and out the door," she noted. "If you were to walk through the front door and say hello, that's where the blood pattern is."

Article continues below advertisement

DNA Was Also Found Inside Nancy Guthrie's House

Source: @hotwire405/x;@dropdeadserious/youtube

Though alleged ransom notes were sent to Nancy Guthrie's family, a deal was never made.

Though DNA other than Nancy's was also found inside her home, the material was "mixed," meaning it contains DNA from more than one person.

Sheriff Chris Nanos said the lab was having "challenges" when it came to analyzing the material, sharing, "The technology is moving so fast and it’s such a frenzy that they think some of this stuff will resolve itself just in a matter of weeks, months or maybe a year."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The police believe they have a motive in the suspected kidnapping.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The police believe they have a motive in the suspected kidnapping.

Though Savannah and her family said they would pay the alleged kidnapper's ransom demands, a deal was never made.

On March 12, authorities revealed they believe they have a motive but would not be sharing it publicly.

The only lead they currently have on a suspect is black-and-white video footage from Nancy's doorbell camera, which showed a masked and armed man seemingly trying to disable the advice.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.