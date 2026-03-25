Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance: Ashleigh Banfield Reveals Where Investigators Allegedly Found Blood Inside Her Home
March 25 2026, Published 12:06 p.m. ET
Ashleigh Banfield shared new claims in the case of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, who went missing on February 1.
While it was already known that droplets of the 84-year-old's blood were found outside near her front door, Banfield revealed on the Wednesday, March 25, episode of "Drop Dead Serious" that Nancy's blood was also discovered inside the Tucson, Ariz., home she was taken from.
Blood Was Allegedly Found Inside Nancy Guthrie's Home
"My source told me on day three that there was blood found inside the home. A second source of mine confirmed [there was] definitely blood inside the home," Banfield spilled. "And that second source went further and told me that [when] deputies arrived… they saw evidence that indicated that they needed to call in a more skilled and experienced team like homicide investigators."
"We were told there was blood in the house, but I could never find out where. Where did those investigators see it so that they knew there was something so dire that they had to bring in homicide investigators?" the star asked.
"Now I know where the blood was inside the house. And it is a fascinating piece of data," she declared. "Because it was right in the front entrance of the home. Front entrance, front hallway, whatever you want to call it."
The Inside Blood Pattern Is the Same as Outside
- 'Really Concerning': Forensic Scientist Claims Nancy Guthrie Was Bleeding 'Pretty Quickly' After Alleged Abduction
- Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom: Authorities Found Blood Inside Nancy Guthrie's Home as Investigation Continues
- What to Know About Nancy Guthrie Case So Far: Suspects, DNA Evidence and More
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"The front entrance has a pattern of blood that is the same as it is outside and goes over the threshold and out the door," she noted. "If you were to walk through the front door and say hello, that's where the blood pattern is."
DNA Was Also Found Inside Nancy Guthrie's House
Though DNA other than Nancy's was also found inside her home, the material was "mixed," meaning it contains DNA from more than one person.
Sheriff Chris Nanos said the lab was having "challenges" when it came to analyzing the material, sharing, "The technology is moving so fast and it’s such a frenzy that they think some of this stuff will resolve itself just in a matter of weeks, months or maybe a year."
Though Savannah and her family said they would pay the alleged kidnapper's ransom demands, a deal was never made.
On March 12, authorities revealed they believe they have a motive but would not be sharing it publicly.
The only lead they currently have on a suspect is black-and-white video footage from Nancy's doorbell camera, which showed a masked and armed man seemingly trying to disable the advice.