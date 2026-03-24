TRUE CRIME NEWS Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos 'Is Not Interested in Somebody Trying to Help Him' After Backlash Mounts, Claims Ex-Boss Source: @ABC15 ARIZONA The former supervisor of Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos blasted the cop and said he's disinterested in anyone helping him. Lesley Abravanel March 24 2026, Published 1:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Pima County Undersheriff Rick Kastigar stated that Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is "not interested in other perspectives, or other opinions, or somebody trying to help him" regarding the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the missing 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie. Rick, who was previously Chris' supervisor for 37 years, criticized the sheriff's handling of the case, alleging that Chris' desire to handle the situation alone led to significant delays and missed opportunities. Rick claimed Chris “botched the investigation” and waited too long to request help from the FBI, preferring to keep the investigation internal.

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Sheriff Chris Nanos, the man handling the Nancy Guthrie case, "is not interested in other perspectives, or other opinions, or somebody trying to help him," former Pima County Undersheriff Rick Kastigar told NewsNation's @BrianEntin.



MORE: https://t.co/bFO7L8SDyG @JesseCordWeber pic.twitter.com/94RxU11dos — NewsNation (@NewsNation) March 24, 2026 Source: @NewsNation/X Chris Nanos allegedly wants to solve the case on his own.

In an interview with NewsNation’s Brian Entin on Monday, March 23, Rick explained that Chris is intent on solving this case on his own. “I believe some of the searches that began within a few days after the fact were reactionary and were pressured by public opinion and were, ‘uh oh, we forgot to do this, so we should do it now.’ Was it appropriate at that time? I guess at some point it needed to be done,” he said. “Should it have been done sooner? Absolutely. What I'm trying to suggest to you, Brian, is that Chris is not interested in other perspectives or other opinions or somebody trying to help him,” he explained.

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Source: NBC NEWS/YOUTUBE Chris Nanos might be too inexperienced for this type of case, claims his former supervisor.

Rick described Chris as having a "we're in charge" attitude, which has hampered the investigation. He questioned why Chris did not accept help from specialized groups like the Cajun Navy, which have expertise in large-scale searches. Rick noted that many members of the current homicide detail are relatively inexperienced, with some only in their positions for a few years, which he believes is insufficient for a crime of this magnitude.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; NEWS 4 TUSCON Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Rick described the embattled sheriff as "egocentric," "vindictive," and a "bully," stating that these traits have negatively impacted the investigation. Nancy has been missing since February 1, after being abducted from her home in Tucson, Ariz. Despite a $1 million reward and multiple ransom notes — which some reports suggest may be hoaxes — the case remains unsolved.

Source: mega Chris Nanos is facing a recall from his community.