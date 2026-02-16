NEWS Ex-Prince Andrew Ignoring Oversight Committee's Interview Requests as U.K. Police Review Fresh Jeffrey Epstein-Related Allegations Source: mega It was revealed earlier this month that British police are now investigating the disgraced former royal. Allie Fasanella Feb. 16 2026, Published 4:16 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been ignoring the House Oversight Committee amid the panel’s investigation into the disgraced ex-prince's connection to between him the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In a new interview with CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday, February 15, top-ranking Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia revealed Andrew has been ignoring the committee's request to talk. When asked whether they've "heard back" from the former Duke of York, the California congressman replied, "We have not. And we absolutely have sent letters. We want to actually talk to Prince Andrew."

When asked if he’s heard back from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, previously known as Prince Andrew, on his relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) says, “We have not.”



“We absolutely have sent… pic.twitter.com/kILF34yJ87 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 15, 2026 Source: @FaceTheNation/x Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been ghosted the committee.

Source: Face the Nation/YouTube Robert Garcia revealed the panel sent multiple letters to the former prince, hoping to speak with him about his ties to the late s-- offender.

However, it was revealed earlier this month that British police have been reviewing the fresh allegations that Epstein trafficked women to the U.K. to sleep with Andrew at his Royal Lodge residence in 2010. Commenting on the new investigation, Garcia noted that "what's happening now over in the U.K. is pretty stunning" and should be a model for what "needs to happen in our country." "It's actually a show of what happens when the government listens to the public," he said. "There are actually things happening to those that have been involved."

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Stripped of All His Royal Titles Last Year

Source: mega Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been heavily featured in the Epstein files released so far.

Andrew was stripped of all his royal titles last fall, as well as evicted from his longtime home, over his ties to the dead financier. His older brother, King Charles, made the move in October 2025 following the release of a damning posthumous memoir by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre said she was introduced to Andrew by Ghislaine Maxwell in March 2001 while staying at the home of Epstein's notorious co-conspirator near Hyde Park in London. The late Epstein whistleblower, who took her life at 41 in April 2025, said she was forced to have s-- with the then-prince on three occasions when she was 17.

Andrew Paid Virginia Giuffre $15 Million Before She Died by Suicide

Source: mega The defamed royal has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

In her book, Nobody's Girl, she claimed Andrew was "friendly enough, but still entitled, as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright." Giuffre further revealed the former New York financier paid her $15,000 "for servicing the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy.'" The defamed royal has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, though he settled a civil claim with Giuffre for an undisclosed sum reported to be around $15 million in 2022.

The Former Duke of York Denied Ever Meeting Virginia Giuffre

Source: mega Newly released photos show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor hovering over a woman lying on the floor.