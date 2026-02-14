Prince William Wanted to Drop Ex-Prince Andrew From Royal Family Way Before Titles Were Removed: 'He Never Much Liked His Uncle'

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William's Future Reign Will Be Affected by Ex-Prince Andrew

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew had his royal titles and Windsor home taken away in October 2025.

"Once you understand the fact that everything that happens in the here and now, affects everything in the future, William’s future, it is very easy to put yourself in his shoes," a source told royal author Russell Myers for his upcoming book William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside "He never much liked his uncle and wanted him out of the picture immediately before the rot further set in," the insider claimed. According to the biography, the Duke of Cambridge was ready to push the former Prince Andrew, 65, out soon after his disastrous 2019 interview with Newsnight.

Source: MEGA Prince William has never cared much for his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

In the train wreck of an interview, Andrew spoke with broadcaster Emily Maitlis about his friendship with the dead pedophile and his association with s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre. “William’s view was that he [Andrew] got himself into the whole mess, so he should be left to his own devices to sort it out away from the family," the source continued. A different palace insider noted how William saw "no upside in Andrew being protected" within the confines of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth First Took Away Andrew's Military Titles in 2022

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022.

"Andrew shouldn’t be anywhere near the family under any circumstances, not by association, not at family functions, anywhere." the source adamantly stated. "Every single time there was a new revelation, which no one knew when it was coming or what the next one would be, it was a stain on all of the family." Several months before Queen Elizabeth passed on in September 2022, she first stripped away her favorite son's military titles and barred him from taking on any more public engagements.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are 'Deeply Concerned' by Andrew's Antics

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's 2019 'Newsnight' interview was a mess.