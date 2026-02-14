Prince William Wanted to Drop Ex-Prince Andrew From Royal Family Way Before Titles Were Removed: 'He Never Much Liked His Uncle'
Feb. 14 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET
Prince William wanted to boot his disgraced uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor well before his ties to Jeffrey Epstein were intensified and unveiled to their fullest degree.
King Charles had taken away Andrew's royal titles in October 2025, however, the Prince of Wales, 43, wanted the shamed ex-prince to be evicted from The Firm much earlier.
Prince William's Future Reign Will Be Affected by Ex-Prince Andrew
"Once you understand the fact that everything that happens in the here and now, affects everything in the future, William’s future, it is very easy to put yourself in his shoes," a source told royal author Russell Myers for his upcoming book William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside
"He never much liked his uncle and wanted him out of the picture immediately before the rot further set in," the insider claimed.
According to the biography, the Duke of Cambridge was ready to push the former Prince Andrew, 65, out soon after his disastrous 2019 interview with Newsnight.
In the train wreck of an interview, Andrew spoke with broadcaster Emily Maitlis about his friendship with the dead pedophile and his association with s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre.
“William’s view was that he [Andrew] got himself into the whole mess, so he should be left to his own devices to sort it out away from the family," the source continued.
A different palace insider noted how William saw "no upside in Andrew being protected" within the confines of the royal family.
Queen Elizabeth First Took Away Andrew's Military Titles in 2022
"Andrew shouldn’t be anywhere near the family under any circumstances, not by association, not at family functions, anywhere." the source adamantly stated. "Every single time there was a new revelation, which no one knew when it was coming or what the next one would be, it was a stain on all of the family."
Several months before Queen Elizabeth passed on in September 2022, she first stripped away her favorite son's military titles and barred him from taking on any more public engagements.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are 'Deeply Concerned' by Andrew's Antics
That same year, Giuffre — who died via suicide in 2025 — reached a settlement with Andrew following the dismissal of her sexual assault case against him.
William and his wife, Kate Middleton, addressed Randy Andy's tawdry reputation, saying in a statement on February 9 via their reps: “I can confirm the Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."
Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have been seen several times in the latest batch of the 3 million Epstein files the DOJ dropped last month. Their friendship with the s-- offender continues to cause much havoc and disarray within the royal family as the ex-couple was also forced to leave their Royal Lodge home over the scandals.