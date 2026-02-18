or
Jeffrey Epstein Didn't Deny Ex-Prince Andrew and Victim Virginia Giuffre Had Intercourse, Unredacted DOJ Emails Claim

image split of prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts and inset of Jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein was emailed by a journalist in 2015 about ex-Prince Andrew's association with victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Feb. 18 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein didn't deny a journalist's claim that ex-Prince Andrew and s-- trafficking victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre actually were intimate.

According to new unredacted emails released by the Department of Justice earlier this week, the digraced financier was warned by New York Times reporter Landon Thomas Jr. in a January 2015 message to distance himself from the royal, 65.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre Claimed She Was Forced to Have S-- With Ex-Prince Andrew

image split of prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts
Source: MEGA/@virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram

Virginia Roberts Giuffre accused ex-Prince Andrew of sexual assault in the past.

Giuffre — who committed suicide in April 2025 — had repeatedly accused the disgraced ex-Duke of York of sexual assault and filed a lawsuit against him in 2022. She claimed she was forced to have s-- with him on multiple occasions.

In the email, Epstein wrote that his “reputation has admittedly taken a hit."

Thomas Jr. replied back: “I think the big issue is separating yourself from Andrew."

image of Jeffrey Epstein and bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein was warned to keep his distance from ex-Prince Andrew.

“I mean in the end he had consensual s-- with VR [Virginia Robets]. And VR worked for you. The rest is atmospherics,” Thomas Jr.'s email went on. “You have moved on! People don’t know that and can't accept that unless you say as much.”

Epstein didn't fight back against the claim Thomas Jr. made, as Andrew has often denied ever having relations with Giuffre.

The New York Times shared a statement about the incident, telling People on February 17: "Landon Thomas Jr. has not worked at The Times since early 2019 after editors discovered his failure to abide by our ethical standards. Times editors were not aware at the time of Thomas's now-public emails with Epstein."

Jeffrey Epstein

Ex-Prince Andrew Tried to Salvage His Reputation With His 2019 BBC Interview

image of prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew claimed he never knew Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

In 2019, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sat down for a chat with Emily Maitlis for BBC's Newsnight.

While the interview was supposed to clean up the former prince's image and clear the air on his indiscretions regarding Epstein, the talk actually further damaged his reputation.

During the chat, he was asked about the infamous photo of him putting his arm around Giuffre's waist as Epstein's madame Ghislaine Maxwell smiled in the background.

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The disgraced former prince has consistently denied Virginia Roberts Giuffre's accusations against him.

Andrew denied the snapshot being taken and how he had "no recollection of ever meeting" or knowing Giuffre.

"Nobody can prove whether or not that photograph has been doctored, but I don't recollect that photograph ever being taken," he said on-camera.

When asked if he regretted his friendship with Epstein, he said: “Still not, and the reason being is that the people that I met and the opportunities that I was given to learn, either by him or because of him, were actually very useful."

"He himself not, as it were, as close as you might think, we weren’t that close. So therefore I mean, yes, I would go and stay in his house, but that was because of his girlfriend, not because of him," Andrew went on.

