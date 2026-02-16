Ex-Prince Andrew Partied With Model in China During Taxpayer-Funded Trip, Epstein Emails Reveal
Feb. 16 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET
The man formerly known as Prince Andrew went on a trip to China — which was funded by U.K. taxpayers — and partied with a model, emails from the Jeffrey Epstein files revealed.
New emails suggest that Andrew, 65, allegedly allowed the now-dead pedophile to arrange business meetings for him.
Ex-Prince Andrew's Trip to China Was Revealed in the Jeffrey Epstein Files
In the early 2010s, the ex-Duke of York's aide David Stern sent messages and photos to Epstein of him and Chinese actress Miya Muqi having a meal together.
“We have dinner on Sunday in Beijing with this p," one email said, referring to an offensive cipher for young females.
Another photo that was sent to Epstein showed Andrew hanging out with a young woman while sitting on beach chairs and blowing up a raft.
British Cops Are Investigating Claims Andrew Sent Epstein Confidential Docs
British police are also currently investigating claims that Andrew sent Epstein private trade documents and details of his overseas trips when the ex-royal served as a trade envoy.
Thames Valley cops initiated an inquiry after emails surfaced alleging that Andrew sent Epstein confidential reports from his 2010 tour of Southeast Asia and Afghanistan.
“We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures,” the authorities said in a statement.
Legal Experts Divulged That Andrew Could Be Convicted If Guilty
Legal expert Chloe Jay told HELLO! magazine how Andrew may face jail time over his actions.
She noted how “the maximum penalty” for the crime is life imprisonment; however, this is very unlikely.
Jay explained how Andrew could serve a “substantial period of time” in prison if he's convicted.
Lawyer Simarjot Singh Judge also gave insight into the disgraced prince.
"Whether Andrew could face jail depends entirely on the nature of the allegation, the strength of the evidence, and whether any offense is ultimately charged," he said.
However, any investigation could "take many months, sometimes longer than a year, depending on the complexity of the allegations."
“Many investigations do not result in charges at all,” Judge said. "And even where charges are brought, custodial sentences are not automatic. It’s important to stress that being under investigation is not the same as being guilty.”
As a result of his friendship with Epstein, Andrew had his royal titles stripped away by King Charles in October 2025.