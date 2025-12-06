EXCLUSIVE Ex-Prince Andrew Has Been Babbling About 'Faking His Own Death' to Escape Relentless Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Fall-Out Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is reportedly contemplating faking his own death to dodge the fall-out of his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. Aaron Tinney Dec. 6 2025, Published 10:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Andrew Windsor is spiraling into what insiders describe as a "dangerously bleak headspace," with those close to him fearing he may be contemplating taking his own life as the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal reaches its most devastating point yet. The 65-year-old former Duke is reeling after being formally stripped of his royal titles by his older brother King Charles, 77 – who has told him he must vacate Royal Lodge, the 30-room, $40 million mansion on the Windsor estate he has lived in for decades.

Charles' decision, confirmed by Buckingham Palace, marked the monarch's most decisive step yet in severing Windsor's remaining royal ties and relegating him to private life as "commoner" under the name Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Under the new arrangement, he is expected to move into reduced accommodation on the King's Sandringham estate. Charles formally made the changes by issuing a letters patent under the great seal of the realm, which the crown office published in the Gazette, Britain's official public record. The entry said: "The king has been pleased by letters patent under the great seal of the realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'royal highness' and the titular dignity of 'prince.'"

Another entry confirmed Andrew's removal from the roll of peerage as the Duke of York. It read: "The king has been pleased by warrant under his royal sign manual dated 30 October 2025 to direct his secretary of state to cause the Duke of York to be removed from the roll of the peerage with immediate effect." Multiple sources say Andrew has barely spoken since receiving the news, prompting rising alarm among those who interact with the royal household.

One insider said: "There is real panic behind the scenes. Andrew is now completely isolated and feels he's lost everything – his title, his home, his dignity. The family are terrified he might do something drastic. He's told people he has nothing left to live for." A second source described him as "broken and withdrawn," saying the humiliation has pushed him into an emotional freefall. "This was his last thread of belonging," the source said. "Losing the lodge and the title overnight has devastated him." That source insisted Andrew had recently babbled to confidants about "just disappearing, faking his death, anything to escape this nightmare" – remarks that have added urgency to the palace's concerns.

Andrew's final unravelling follows years of public outrage over his association with disgraced financier and convicted s-- offender Epstein. Despite repeatedly denying any wrongdoing, Andrew has been unable to escape the repercussions of his catastrophic 2019 Newsnight interview about his links to the abuser, after which he withdrew from public duties. Royal observers say the King's decision to formally strip him of his remaining privileges was inevitable. "Charles has at last decided to sever ties with Andrew entirely," said a senior aide. "It's a harsh move, but it had to be done. The public simply won't accept him continuing a life of privilege on royal property."