Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Distraught' Daughter Princess Beatrice 'Can't Come to Terms' With His Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

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Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Beatrice is struggling after her parents' ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein were exposed. Royal commentator Helena Chard revealed to a news outlet that Beatrice is "deeply worried and distraught about her wider family life." "She can’t come to terms with negative revelations, which have certainly taken a toll," she noted.

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Princess Beatrice Is 'Deeply Worried' About Her Family

Source: mega Princess Beatrice is struggling to 'come to terms' with her dad's behavior.

While Andrew was ousted from the monarchy despite denying sexually assaulting Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, he was seen in several scandalous photos contained in the Epstein files. Meanwhile, leaked emails from Ferguson revealed she lied when she said she didn't keep in touch with the financier after his arrest over soliciting a minor for prostitution.

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Source: department of justice Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was accused of sexual assault and was seen in various photos with Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

Turner added that Beatrice "is under a lot of pressure at the moment." "She's trying to support her father without annoying the royal family, especially her cousin and heir to the throne, Prince William," whom she's always been on good terms with.

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Is Princess Beatrice's Marriage in Trouble?

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Source: mega An insider denied rumors that the royal's family drama with the Epstein files has affected Princess Beatrice's marriage.

While a source dismissed allegations that the drama caused "distance" between Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's marriage, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner isn't so sure. "The source close to Beatrice and Edoardo stating any marital difficulties between the couple are 'complete nonsense' is a traditional 'never complain, never explain' royal message to be communicated to the world," he spilled to Fox News Digital. "Hopefully Edoardo is supporting Beatrice at this time of great strain as rumors abound. One fact to consider is who is spreading these rumors and who may want to attack Beatrice right now with gossip and innuendo," Turner continued. "One theory is that some powerful person is … sending a warning sign that if she supports her family, more attacks on her marriage could follow."

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Will Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Lose Their Titles?

Source: mega A source claimed Eugenie and Beatrice are 'concerned they will lose their titles' over their parents' drama.

As OK! reported, Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, is also concerned about being ousted from the monarchy due to their parents' problems. "They feel they have been left out in the cold. They aren't being supported by Buckingham Palace and are certainly concerned they will lose their titles and privileges as a result of their parents’ conduct," an insider spilled.

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Source: mega Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct while in public office.