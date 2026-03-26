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Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Distraught' Daughter Princess Beatrice 'Can't Come to Terms' With His Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Split photo of Princess Beatrice and ex-Prince Andrew
Source: mega

Ex-Prince Andrew's scandals have reportedly 'taken a toll' on his daughter.

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March 26 2026, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

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Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Beatrice is struggling after her parents' ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein were exposed.

Royal commentator Helena Chard revealed to a news outlet that Beatrice is "deeply worried and distraught about her wider family life."

"She can’t come to terms with negative revelations, which have certainly taken a toll," she noted.

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Princess Beatrice Is 'Deeply Worried' About Her Family

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Photo of Princess Beatrice is struggling to 'come to terms' with her dad's behavior.
Source: mega

Princess Beatrice is struggling to 'come to terms' with her dad's behavior.

While Andrew was ousted from the monarchy despite denying sexually assaulting Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, he was seen in several scandalous photos contained in the Epstein files.

Meanwhile, leaked emails from Ferguson revealed she lied when she said she didn't keep in touch with the financier after his arrest over soliciting a minor for prostitution.

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Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was accused of sexual assault and was seen in various photos with Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: department of justice

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was accused of sexual assault and was seen in various photos with Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

Turner added that Beatrice "is under a lot of pressure at the moment."

"She's trying to support her father without annoying the royal family, especially her cousin and heir to the throne, Prince William," whom she's always been on good terms with.

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Is Princess Beatrice's Marriage in Trouble?

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Photo of An insider denied rumors that the royal's family drama with the Epstein files has affected Princess Beatrice's marriage.
Source: mega

An insider denied rumors that the royal's family drama with the Epstein files has affected Princess Beatrice's marriage.

While a source dismissed allegations that the drama caused "distance" between Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's marriage, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner isn't so sure.

"The source close to Beatrice and Edoardo stating any marital difficulties between the couple are 'complete nonsense' is a traditional 'never complain, never explain' royal message to be communicated to the world," he spilled to Fox News Digital.

"Hopefully Edoardo is supporting Beatrice at this time of great strain as rumors abound. One fact to consider is who is spreading these rumors and who may want to attack Beatrice right now with gossip and innuendo," Turner continued. "One theory is that some powerful person is … sending a warning sign that if she supports her family, more attacks on her marriage could follow."

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Will Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Lose Their Titles?

Photo of A source claimed Eugenie and Beatrice are 'concerned they will lose their titles' over their parents' drama.
Source: mega

A source claimed Eugenie and Beatrice are 'concerned they will lose their titles' over their parents' drama.

As OK! reported, Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, is also concerned about being ousted from the monarchy due to their parents' problems.

"They feel they have been left out in the cold. They aren't being supported by Buckingham Palace and are certainly concerned they will lose their titles and privileges as a result of their parents’ conduct," an insider spilled.

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Photo of Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct while in public office.
Source: mega

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct while in public office.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror that the siblings "would be wise to discuss whether they should give up their titles, step down from their charities and any public work, and just get on with their lives as happily married women with children to look after and careers to pursue."

"That might just be easier all around," she added.

In addition to Andrew's relationship with Epstein being exposed, he was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct while in public office.

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